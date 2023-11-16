Friends cast Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer honour Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer have shared a series of heartfelt tributes to their Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

Their posts follow messages from Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox, who also took to social media this week to share tributes.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the long-running series, died aged 54 last month. His cause of death is still being investigated by Los Angeles authorities.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep,” Aniston wrote on Instagram. “Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives.

"Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really sit in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that for ever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

Sharing a photo of herself with Perry, alongside a text message conversation and one of her favourite clips from Friends, the actress who played Rachel Green in the show, added: “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day … sometimes I can almost hear you saying: ‘Could you BE any crazier?’ Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the show, posted a photo of herself and Perry in 1994 just after the pilot was shot and the show was picked up for production.

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said that my muscles ached and tears poured down my face every day,” she wrote. “Thank you for your open heart in a six-way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking'."

She added: “Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about grace and love through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

Kudrow also referenced Perry’s addiction struggles, which he wrote candidly about in his book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, which was released in November last year.

“Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then being completely brilliant,” she wrote. “Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have.”

Posting a photo from a flashback scene of their characters Ross and Chandler, Schwimmer wrote on Instagram: “This photo is from one of my favourite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around – 'Could there BE any more clouds?'"

Schwimmer and Perry’s characters were best friends in the show. Chandler became the brother-in-law of Ross (Schwimmer) after marrying his sister Monica (Cox).

“Thank you for 10 incredible years of laughter and creativity,” he added. “I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

Their posts come a day after LeBlanc, who played Chandler’s roommate Joey Tribbiani, and Cox shared their memories of him.

“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” wrote LeBlanc on Instagram. “The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life. It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free.

“Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Cox, whose character went from being Chandler's across-the-hall neighbour to his wife, shared a clip from Friends of Chandler and Monica getting together for the first time in London during Ross’s wedding to Emily.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," she wrote. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share."