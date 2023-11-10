Deadpool, Captain America and other film releases delayed even as Hollywood strikes end

Despite the four-month strike of actors coming to an end, the knock-on effect of the impasse has led to Hollywood studios adjusting the release dates of some big-ticket films.

The Screen Actors Guild reached a tentative deal with Hollywood studios this week, enabling stars to again promote new titles. Along with a strike by writers that was settled earlier, the dispute had largely halted production of movies and TV shows since May.

Disney delayed the release of Marvel movie Blade and a new Deadpool film.

Deadpool 3, which had been scheduled to reach theatres in May, will now come out in July. That forces the move of a planned July release, Captain America: Brave New World, to February 2025.

Another Marvel superhero film, Thunderbolts, has been pushed to July 2025, and Blade has been postponed until November 2025.

The 118-day actors' strike shut down the production of scripted TV shows and movies. After a tentative labour agreement was reached on Wednesday, studios and actors are working out schedules to finish incomplete projects.

Hollywood actors joined picket lines in New York. AFP

Outside of Marvel, Disney moved the debut of Mufasa: The Lion King to December 2024, five months later than originally planned.

Production has restarted for Deadpool 3, with Ryan Reynolds returning to star as the title character and Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine.

Other films that have returned to studios include Paramount’s Gladiator 2, the sequel to the 2000 historical action film, which will mark the reunion of actor Russell Crowe and director Ridley Scott.

Warner Bros’ Tim Burton directed Beetlejuice 2, Clint Eastwood’s Juror No 2 and Sony’s Venom 3, have also resumed production, Deadline reported.

Sony's adaptation of the Colleen Hoover best-selling novel, It Ends with Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, is also being shot, with a planned February 2024 release. Sony has not announced if that schedule would change.

Agencies contributed to this report