From Deadpool 3 to Gladiator 2, which films have been delayed by the Hollywood strikes?

Brad Pitt's racing film Apex is the latest Hollywood blockbuster to fall victim to the actors and writer’s strike embroiling Hollywood.

Since the actor was spotted shooting scenes at the Silverstone Circuit - home to the British Grand Prix - earlier this month, the brakes have been put on production for the film, which is due to stream on Apple TV next year.

Apex joins a host of big-budget films, many of which are sequels, currently on hold while industrial action continues.

Here are seven other films that have been impacted by the strikes.

1. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part Two

With Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One having been hailed as one of the best films in the franchise, anticipation is sky high for the sequel.

However, fans may have to wait longer than the intended release time of summer 2024 for the next instalment, as it is currently on ice.

2. Deadpool 3

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds will star in Deadpool 3. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox

Production was already under way on the superhero film, which sees Ryan Reynolds return to star as the title character and Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine, when the strikes began. The film is reportedly due to finish shooting in September.

However, with the strikes still going, it remains to be seen whether the film will be released as planned in May next year.

3. Gladiator 2

Work on the sequel to the 2000 historical action film, which sees the return of actor Russell Crowe and director Ridley Scott, reportedly began in June.

According to Variety, when the strikes were announced, filming for Gladiator 2 was abandoned in Malta.

The film is scheduled for release in November 2024.

4. Bad Boys 4

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys For Life, 2020's highest-grossing film. Photo: Columbia Pictures

Intriguingly, despite the continuing strikes, Sony Pictures recently announced that the latest sequel to the action comedy series will be out on July 2024.

This comes after principal photography on the film was paused.

Bad Boys 4 sees the return of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as a pair of wisecracking Miami detectives.

5. Beetlejuice 2

Disappointment is certainly relative when it comes to a possible delay to this gothic comedy.

After all, fans have been waiting over 30 years for a sequel to the 1988 hit Beetlejuice.

Announced last year by director Tim Burton, the film sees the return of stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara.

Filming began in the UK and US in May, before being temporarily called off in July.

6. Venom 3

Production had only just begun in Spain for the latest instalment of this action series when it was placed on hold.

Yet to be officially titled, Tom Hardy returns in the title role as an investigative journalist with an alien alter ego.

At present, the film is slated to be out in July 2024.

7. Juror #2

Said to be Clint Eastwood's last film project, the 92-year-old Academy Award winner is in the director's chair for this legal drama starring Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette.

Production began in June in locations across the US, including Savannah and Los Angeles, before being suspended.