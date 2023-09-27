Hollywood writers strike ends as WGA sends contract to member vote

The Writers Guild of America said its members could return to work on Wednesday while a ratification vote takes place on a new three-year contract with Hollywood studios.

Film and TV writers went on a historic strike for months to fight for higher pay, protection against their work being replaced by artificial intelligence, and other issues.

Union leaders "voted unanimously to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of 12.01am PT/3.01am ET on Wednesday, September 27," the WGA said on Tuesday.

WGA members will have until October 9 to cast their votes on the contract, the union said.

The 11,500-member writers' union and studios including Walt Disney Company and Netflix reached a new labour agreement on September 24 after days of intense talks aimed at ending the strike that began on May 2.

The writers went on strike for the first time since 2007 to fight for higher pay from streaming services, which have reshaped how TV is made and how talent is paid, Bloomberg reported.

The Screen Actors Guild joined them in July over similar concerns.

The writers appeared to have won concessions across the board, with raises over the three years of the contract, increased health and pension contributions, and AI protection, Reuters reported.

Under the tentative agreement, AI cannot be used to undermine a writer’s credit. Writers can choose to use AI when drafting scripts, but a company cannot require the use of the software.

The studios also have to disclose to a writer if any material they furnish was generated by AI.