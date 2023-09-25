Hollywood writers' strike to end after deal reached with guild

Union leaders and Hollywood studios reached a tentative agreement on Sunday to end a screenwriters' strike after nearly five months, representatives have confirmed, although no deal is yet in the works.

The Writers Guild of America announced the deal in a joint statement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios, streaming services and production companies in negotiations.

“WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP,” the guild said in an email to members.

“This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days.”

Hollywood writers went on strike on May 2 for the first time since 2007, and were later joined by actors fighting for higher pay from streaming services.

The strikes, which have seen many top names in Hollywood unable to promote new shows and films, have also affected box office revenue.

The release of Dune: Part Two has been delayed, while Drew Barrymore also said she would postpone the return of her talk show until the end of the writers' strike.

In a longer message from the guild shared by members on social media, the writers were told the strike is not over and no one was to return to work until hearing otherwise, but picketing is to be suspended immediately.

It said more details would be released after "contract language" has been finalised.

A deal is yet to be made for striking actors.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement congratulating the two sides on the deal and said she is hopeful the same can happen soon with actors.

Details on the terms of the agreement have not been released.