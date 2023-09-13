Why is Drew Barrymore’s talk show returning amid the writers' strike?

With the Writers Guild of America strike now in its fourth month, picket lines have become a common sight outside major Hollywood studios and networks. Two months ago, the WGA was joined by Sag-Aftra, the union which represents around 160,000 members of The Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

This week, actress-turned-talk show host Drew Barrymore was hit with a wave of criticism and controversy after she announced that her eponymous talk show would return to air on Monday.

The ET star took to Instagram to explain her decision, writing: “I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it, but this is bigger than just me.

“I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic," she said. "Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time.”

On Tuesday, Barrymore was dropped as host of the National Book Awards, a day after her talk show taped its first episode since the strike began.

"The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture," the National Book Foundation, which presents the award, said. "In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony.”

The awards event, sometimes referred to as the Academy Awards of the publishing world, is scheduled for November 15.

Is Barrymore breaking strike rules?

Drew Barrymore at the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards in June. Getty Images

As host of the show, Barrymore herself is not violating Sag-Aftra rules by returning to television because contracts for talk shows, as well as game shows, soap operas and variety shows were agreed upon and renewed last year.

Talk show hosts are covered under a separate union agreement called a “netcode” which, while allowing them to work, forbids them from talking about any TV or film projects as per Sag-Aftra strike rules.

However, Barrymore’s show employs writers who are members of the WGA, meaning writers who return to the show will either be non-union members or strike breakers.

“The Drew Barrymore Show is produced under the Network Television Code, which is a separate contract and is not struck,” a Saf-Aftra spokesperson said. “It is permissible work and Drew’s role as host does not violate the current strike rules.”

Disagreeing with the stance, the WGA tweeted: “The Drew Barrymore Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on The Drew Barrymore Show is in violation of WGA strike rules.”

CBS, the network which airs the show announced that it will continue in the same way, but without its WGA writers.

Barrymore under fire

Sooo who is writing her opening monologue and literally everything else on this show when it starts up again next week? Scab writers?! Ughhhh gross Drew Barrymore. Gross. https://t.co/Li1hthpUm7 — Felicia Day🇺🇸 (@feliciaday) September 11, 2023

Barrymore has been criticised by other artists online for returning to work. She was accused of weakening the union by former WGA board member, David Slack, who wrote on social media: “By going back on the air without her writers, Drew Barrymore is 100% ensuring that someone – either herself, one of her non-writing producers, or all of the above – will be doing the writing work that WGA writers normally do.”

Barrymore will only be able to welcome guests on the show who are not discussing film or television projects. Musicians can appear, as can pundits, authors, theatre stars, comedians and more. Actors and actresses are also free to appear as long as they steer clear of talking about media projects.

Author and playwright Claire Willett wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I plan to heavily side-eye every single famous actor friend of Drew Barrymore who comes to sit on her couch and chat about skincare or their childhoods while their fellow union members are out picketing.”

Other US talk shows, such as The View and Live with Kelly and Mark have continued airing, without using their WGA writers, and both The Talk and The Jennifer Hudson Show have also announced they will return.