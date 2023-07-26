Which celebrities are on the Hollywood picket line? Bryan Cranston joins Lupita Nyong’o

As the Hollywood strike continues, more A-listers have joined the picket lines.

Famous faces spotted include award winners from across television and film such as Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Jason Sudeikis, Bryan Cranston and Brian Cox.

During a rally in New York on Tuesday, Cranston gave a passionate speech directed at Disney chief executive Bob Iger.

“We’ve got a message for Mr Iger,” said the Breaking Bad star. "I know, sir, that you look through things through a different lens. We don’t expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us, and beyond that to listen to us when we tell you we will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots.

“We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living. And lastly, and most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity.”

Cranston was one of several well-known performers taking the stage at the rally, with Succession actor Arian Moayed, The Good Fight’s Christine Baranski and Don’t Breathe star Stephen Lang also speaking.

What is the Hollywood strike about?

Actress Sarah Paulson protests outside Netflix studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday. AP

This is Hollywood’s first dual work stoppage in more than 60 years as both the Screen Actors Guild, commonly known as Sag-Aftra, and Writers Guild of America have joined forces to strike after failing to reach a deal on negotiations with Hollywood studios.

The shutdown began over pay, but the refusal of studios such as Netflix and Disney to rule out using artificial intelligence in the future to replace human creators has also fuelled further anger.

How have big names shown their support?

Sag-Aftra has around 160,000 members, including some of the world's biggest names.

Although not every Hollywood star has gone out to protest, they have found other ways to show their support.

Dwayne Johnson recently gave a seven-figure donation to the actors’ union foundation fund, which offers emergency assistance to members during the strike.

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and other cast members walked out of the UK premiere of Oppenheimer the day the strike began as a show of unity.

Rapper Snoop Dogg cancelled his show at the Hollywood Bowl, stating he plans to “stand in solidary with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and Sag-Aftra during this difficult time".

Others have taken to social media to share their support. Priyanka Chopra shared a post on her Instagram saying she stood in solidary with the union and colleagues.

Oscar winner Chastain tweeted the union was "not afraid of a fight" and "will not back down". Keke Palmer said she was "sending love to all my fellow actors and writers" while praying things would be resolved quickly.

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek uploaded a post where he explained why the strike was happening and what it means. He said he couldn't join the picket lines because he was on a family holiday.

"Make no mistake: this strike sucks for us. On the heels of a shutdown, with both Sag-Aftra and the WGA striking at once? The last time this happened, the SAG president was an actor named Ronald Reagan," he wrote on Instagram.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar earlier this year, shared her support on Instagram, saying it is "time to take down the masks and pick up the signs". She also later uploaded a photo of a sign in her car, adding she was "proud" to protest.

Avengers star Jeremy Renner uploaded a cover of The Hollywood Reporter that discusses the strike. "It's time to level the playing field together," he wrote.