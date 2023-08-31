Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai to launch trailer for new film Jawan

The Dubai Mall fountain was a sea of red on Thursday as thousands of fans flocked to see actor Shah Rukh Khan officially launch the trailer of his new film Jawan.

After announcing his appearance on social media yesterday, crowds converged on the site in red attire – in support of Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment – to see the trailer projected on to the Burj Khalifa.

The film will open in UAE cinemas on September 7.

Khan, wearing a sparkling red jacket, arrived through a Dubai Mall side entrance and was escorted to a makeshift stage on the lagoon.

The trailer reveal was preceded by a musical performance of the film's main song Chaleya, which was performed in Hindi and Arabic.

The latter version featured Moroccan singers Grini and Jamila.

In the moments leading up to screening, Khan addressed the crowds and said Jawan has all the elements expected from a Bollywood blockbuster.

“The film is two hours and 45 minutes, and it is full of amazing action, comedy, romance and humour,” he said.

“The film also talks about the people that are less fortunate than you and I and how we must give them justice.

“I hope you will enjoy the film because I believe it can be enjoyed by anyone.

What do we know about Jawan?

Jawan is Khan's second film this year and follows the record-breaking Pathaan. The thriller pairs him for the first time with one of South India's biggest stars, Nayanthara.

While the plotline is not fully discernible from the trailer, Khan appears to play dual roles of a ruthless criminal and a tenacious police officer.

South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi stars as Kalee, a notorious arms dealer.

The film, with its frenetic action sequences, has a star-studded supporting cast, including Bollywood actors Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

Actress Deepika Padukone, who starred alongside Khan in Pathaan, also makes a cameo appearance.

Jawan is also notable for being Indian director Atlee’s first Hindi language movie.

The filmmaker is renowned for his successful Tamil blockbusters Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019).

“I am very proud to work with Atlee who did a fabulous job,” Khan said in Dubai.

The Jawan event comes on the heels of another high-profile Bollywood launch in Dubai.

In July, the cast and crew of drama Bawaal, including stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, were in Dubai for the global launch of the trailer at the QE2 cruise ship.