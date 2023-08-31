Jawan trailer shows Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in full action mode

The full trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan has been released, teasing an action-packed spectacle.

The thriller, Khan's second film this year following the record-breaking Pathaan, pairs the Bollywood superstar for the first time with one of South India's biggest stars Nayanthara.

"There was once a king. He lost battle after battle. So he roamed the jungle hungry and thirsty, full of rage," Khan's voice booms in the opening shots of the trailer, which shows his character hijack the Mumbai Metro with his squad of six women.

While the film's plot is still tightly under wraps, the beloved actor seems to be playing a dual role as other scenes show him as a police officer hot on the heels of notorious arms dealer Kalee, played by the South Indian star Vijay Sethupathi.

"Of justice and a jawan. Of women and their vengeance. Of a mother and a son. And of course, a lot of fun," Khan shared on social media alongside the trailer.

The star-studded trailer also shows a cameo by Deepika Padukone, who played a spy alongside Khan in Pathaan. Bollywood actors Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover also star.

Nayanthara appears to be playing a police officer, tasked with nabbing Khan and his group.

"I will get them," her character says as she loads a gun, with shots interspersed with big explosions and fast-paced fight scenes.

Besides Nayanthara, this is Jawan director Atlee's first Hindi-language film. The acclaimed filmmaker is best known for his record-breaking Tamil blockbusters Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019).

Singer and Jawan star Aaliyah Qureishi, who is making her Bollywood debut, told The National fans can look forward to “Atlee's visionary flair with all of Shah Rukh Khan's charisma and style”.

“You can look forward to a really fun and exciting film, which also has a really good message at its heart. You can also look forward to seeing us girls beat up some very big guys," she added.

Khan is returning to Dubai to promote the film next to Burj Khalifa on Thursday.

“It's impossible to not celebrate Jawan with you all. I am coming to Burj Khalifa on August 31 at 9pm,” he shared on Instagram earlier this week.

“And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, let's wear the colour of love … let's wear red … what say?”

Jawan is produced by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, under their Red Chillies Entertainment banner. To take advantage of the pan-Indian cast's wide appeal, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, in addition to Hindi.

Jawan will be released next Thursday