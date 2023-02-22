El Gouna Film Festival returns after one-year hiatus

Egypt's El Gouna Film Festival will return in October after a one-year break, organisers said on Wednesday.

The sixth event, which will take place in the Red Sea resort town from October 13 to 20, was cancelled last year.

Organisers said the decision was made to postpone the festival “in view of current global challenges” and “the consequent need to develop an integrated strategy that will live up to the growing expectations of the festival”.

On Wednesday, they said the break “allowed GFF’s management to reflect on the artistic and organisational aspects of the festival”.

Scroll through the gallery above for more pictures from El Gouna Film Festival in 2021

The star-studded event will continue to be held under the patronage of El Gouna founder Samih Sawiris and real estate developer Orascom Development Holding, where he previously served as executive chairman. It will be supported by festival co-founder Naguib Sawiris.

“I believe that El Gouna Film Festival has been an important artistic, creative and cinematic activity in the region. I am committed to nurturing it so that it may continue to contribute to spurring [the] growth of film and filmmakers: locally, regionally and globally,” Samih Sawiris said.

The festival was founded in 2017 by Egyptian billionaires the Sawiris brothers, along with actress and producer Bushra Rozza, film producer Kamal Zadeh and entrepreneur Amr Mansi.

Egyptian film director Ali El Arabi, centre, with his team and their award for the Best Arab Documentary Film Captains of Za’atari during the closing session of the 5th edition of El Gouna Film Festival in 2021. AFP

Mansi will be its new executive director. He is the chief executive of ievents, a former professional squash player who founded El Gouna International Squash Open and an entrepreneur whose projects include Shark Tank Egypt.

“I am excited for this year’s edition, which will be a milestone in the festival’s history,” Mansi said. “We are determined to create an unforgettable experience for all stakeholders and set a high standard for future editions.”

Intishal Al-Timimi, who will continue as festival director, said organisers wanted to take some time to re-evaluate the programme and reflect on how best to take the festival forward.

READ MORE Sixth El Gouna Film Festival postponed to 2023

“We now return, totally re-energised and inspired to resume our past efforts to encourage the development of the industry in the region,” he said.

The CineGouna platform, established to support Arab filmmakers secure funding, will take place again this year.

The fifth festival in October 2021 included 75 international and regional feature narratives, short films and documentaries from 44 countries.

A fire broke out in the main venue on the eve of the event, but no one was badly injured and workers were able to repair everything in time for the opening ceremony.