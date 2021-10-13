Fire breaks out at El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt

A fire engulfed part of the El Gouna film festival's main plaza on Wednesday, just one day before the festival's opening ceremony.

Around 11.40 am local time ambulances and fire trucks were heard rushing to the area. The fire appeared to be doused by 12.10 pm.

Organisers of the festival on the Red Sea coast told The National it would go ahead as planned from October 14-22.

"The fire devoured a small part of the Hall intended for the opening of the festival. Immediately after the fire, the festival management contacted the Civil Protection Forces, who drove the fire trucks in cooperation with the fire services of the El Gouna project to control the fire," organisers said in a statement.

It said festival management had opened an investigation into the incident.

There were no reports of injuries from the fire and its cause is unknown. Clean up of the site began shortly after the fire was put out. Several large pieces of wood fell into the surrounding water and a large corner of the square-shaped plaza was charred and filled with debris.

Samih Sawiris, chairman of the Orascom Development Holding - which owns the site where the fire started - said the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue.

The plaza was completed in November 2019 and was the site of the fourth annual El Gouna Film Festival.

A press conference scheduled for later in the evening intended to mark the start of the festival is expected to go on as scheduled, but at a different venue.

This year's festival is expected to show a total of 75 international and regional feature narratives, short films and feature documentaries from 44 countries are scheduled to run in the festival.