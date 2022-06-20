Sixth El Gouna Film Festival postponed to 2023

The sixth El Gouna Film Festival has been postponed until next year, the festival’s organisers said on Sunday.

In a Facebook post made on the festival’s official page, organisers implied that amid “current global challenges”, they are not sure of organising an event worthy of its role in the region’s art and tourism sectors.

“In view of current global challenges, and with the consequent need to develop an integrated strategy that will live up to the growing expectations of the festival as a leading platform for film, art, and culture, the decision was made to postpone the festival,” read the statement.

It was set to take place in mid-October in the Red Sea resort city of El Gouna, however, according to Sunday’s statement, the festival's organising committee will reconvene in the coming months to announce preparations for the sixth festival, which will now take place in 2023.

Though it is a relatively new event, having been launched in 2017, El Gouna Film Festival has managed to become one of the most followed on the annual calendar in Egypt, with millions watching red carpet happenings and interviews from the festival. It is also popular among Egypt's youth and where celebrities turn out in their more daring fashions.

It has also hosted a number of Hollywood A-listers over the years, such as Patrick Dempsey, Sylvester Stallone and Owen Wilson.