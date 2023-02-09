Toy Story, Frozen, Zootopia sequels in the works, says Disney's Bob Iger

The three animations have featured the voices of Hollywood stars, including Tom Hanks, Octavia Spencer, Kristen Bell, Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves

The Frozen and Frozen II characters - Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Sven. Photo: Disney
Farah Andrews
Feb 09, 2023
Some of Disney's most popular animated franchises will soon get sequels.

"Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia," Disney chief executive Bob Iger said on Wednesday, after announcing the company's earnings from the first quarter of this year.

"We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises."

He provided no further comment on the storylines, casting or release timelines.

NEW TOY? – Everyone’s favorite pull-string cowboy sheriff Woody, along with his best friends Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, are happy taking care of their kid, Bonnie, until a new toy called “Forky” arrives in her room. According to Forky, a spork-turned-craft-project, he’s not a toy at all—and he’d rather skip this big adventure completely, if only they’d let him. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack return as the voices of Woody, Buzz and Jessie, and comedian Tony Hale lends his voice to Forky. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), “Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019. ©2018 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

A still from 2019 film Toy Story 4 featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and Forky. Photo: Pixar

The Toy Story franchise started with the 1995 release of the same name, the newly announced sequel will be the fifth instalment in the series. The story focuses on a group of toys, led by Sheriff Woody, a cowboy doll voiced by Tom Hanks, as well as Buzz Lightyear, a space action figure voiced by Tim Allen.

Toy Story 4 was released in 2019 and featured an A-list cast voicing the characters, including Keanu Reeves, Joan Cusack, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Tony Hale and Betty White.

Frozen has proven itself as one of the most popular franchises in recent years. The wintery original film, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairy tale The Snow Queen, has had an autumnal sequel in Frozen II. It's possible that subsequent films detailing the lives of sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) will explore summer and spring themes.

Since its 2013 release, the Frozen brand has grown to include several theme park attractions, a Broadway musical and a Disney on Ice show.

A handout movie still of "Zootopia", a movie where first bunny officer Judy Hopps finds herself face to face with a fast-talking, scam-artist fox in Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia." Featuring the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy and Jason Bateman as Nick, "Zootopia" opens in theaters on March 4, 2016. ©2016 Disney. All Rights Reserved. (Courtesy: Disney) *** Local Caption *** on03mr-movies-zootopia.jpg

A still from Zootopia, featuring Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. Photo: Disney

Zootopia is the only film of the three animations yet to receive the sequel treatment. The 2016 film tells the story of an unlikely collaboration between a rabbit police officer, Judy Hopps, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, and a sly red fox con artist, Nick Wilde, voiced by Jason Bateman. The star cast of voices also includes Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, Tommy Chong, J K Simmons, Octavia Spencer and Shakira.

Updated: February 09, 2023, 7:06 AM
