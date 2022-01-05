How Betty White's style evolved in 35 photos: comedy's 'Golden Girl' remembered

Comedy star Betty White died on December 31, aged 99. With a career spanning more than 70 years, there is no doubt that her style changed over the decades.

The beloved Golden Girls star began her rise in the 1950s, during which period she can be seen wearing demure dresses and veiled hats in her headshots, and floral dresses and stunning gowns on TV sets.

Fast forward into the 1980s and 1990s, sparkle was the name of White's sartorial game. For red carpet appearances and awards shows, she didn't shy away from giving her outfits a little pizzazz, donning metallic gold gowns, sequinned jackets and crystal blouses on multiple occasions.

Estelle Getty, Betty White and Beatrice Arthur wear a trio of metallic gowns to attend the 'Night of 100 Stars' recording on May 5, 1990, at Radio City Music Hall. Photo: Shutterstock

In her later years, she often went bold, with colour blocking and two- or three-piece sets. The actress wore head-to-toe turquoise, cyan, red and green, often accessorising with glittering handbags, sparkling shoes and eye-catching jewellery.

Betty White wasn't afraid to repeat red carpet looks, seen here in 2004 and 2010. Getty Images

She was also not afraid to repeat a red carpet look. In Hollywood, where many shy from being seen wearing the same outfit twice, she repeated her favourite looks time and time again. A sheer floral jacket got outings for events in June 2007, August 2008 and January 2012, and she sported a lilac and green two-piece for the TV Land Awards on March 7, 2005, and later for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards on August 29, 2010.

The actress, who is remembered as beloved Hollywood royalty, said her career longevity was a result of good health, good fortune and loving her work.

“It's incredible that I'm still in this business and that you are still putting up with me,” White said in an appearance at the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, where she was honoured for her long career.

“It's incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home.”