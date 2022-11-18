Zendaya shares photo of Abu Dhabi sunset as she films Dune: Part Two

Filming for Dune: Part Two, the sequel to the Oscar-winning space epic Dune, has begun in Abu Dhabi.

The film's star Zendaya recently shared a shot of a sunset from the UAE desert on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

"I know I've been quiet, but I'm here, just working as usual ... sending love from Arrakis," she posted.

Zendaya shared this photo of a sunset in Abu Dhabi while filming Dune: Part Two. Photo: Zendaya / Instagram

Zendaya, who plays Chani in the film, is a member of the Fremen, desert inhabitants of the fictional planet Arrakis, which plays a pivotal role in the film. For Dune, Abu Dhabi's Liwa desert was used for parts of Arrakis, known for its rich minerals.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the blockbuster would once again be filmed partly in Jordan and Abu Dhabi, with work currently under way.

The film's lead Timothee Chalamet shared photos from Petra earlier this month. The actor posted a picture of himself at the New World Wonder, posing in front of the Treasury, also known as Al Khazna, one of the biggest and most famous buildings at the World Heritage Site in Jordan.

Timothee Chalamet visited Petra in Jordan while filming Dune: Part Two. Photo: Timothee Chalamet / Instagram

Jordan’s Wadi Rum also served as part of Arrakis in the first instalment.

Adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name, Dune is set in the distant future and follows Paul Atreides, played by Chalamet, as his family is thrust into a war for Arrakis.

The film was released in October last year to wide critical acclaim and has made more than $400 million at the global box office. It was nominated for 10 Oscar awards earlier this year and won six, including Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography.

Along with Chalamet and Zendaya, returning cast members for Dune: Part Two include Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

Florence Pugh and Austin Butler are set to join the cast alongside Christopher Walken and Lea Seydoux.

The Abu Dhabi schedule will benefit from the 30 per cent rebate offered through the Abu Dhabi Film Commission. Production services will be provided by Epic Films, along with support from a number of UAE production partners.

“Dune has again provided us with an exciting opportunity to associate the emirate with another global movie franchise which will allow us to entice enthusiastic fans and audience members to visit the landscapes which they have seen on screen,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, and twofour54.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Culture Summit last month, Sam Kozhaya of Legendary Entertainment, the film's co-producer, said the UAE capital was an essential partner for the success of Dune.

"We had such a great experience that we're back again for Dune: Part Two," he said.

“It was the picturesque scenery, everything from the towering dunes, the beautiful vistas and really being able to capture the elements and being in the desert."

Dune: Part Two is set to be released in November next year.