Timothee Chalamet visits Jordan's Petra during break from 'Dune 2' filming

Timothee Chalamet has paid a visit to Petra while in the region to film Dune 2.

The actor shared a picture of himself at the New World Wonder on Tuesday, posing in front of the Treasury, also known as Al Khazna, one of the biggest and most famous buildings at the World Heritage Site in Jordan.

Posing with his hood up and a peace sign, the star appeared to pay an early-morning visit to the empty site, which is usually packed with crowds.

Less than 24 hours after posting it, the picture had received more than three million likes and 16,000 comments.

Many Jordanian Instagram users took the opportunity to welcome Chalamet to the country.

“Welcome to my beautiful country,” one user wrote. “You are lighting it up with your presence.”

“Enjoy your time in our lovely country,” wrote another of his followers.

Many Dune fans also expressed their excitement at the actor’s presence.

“Dune 2 omg I’m so excited,” one fan wrote.

“He must be here for Dune,” another said.

Instagram itself even joined in the action, commenting: “All the Dune fans right now,” alongside several peering eye emojis.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the blockbuster would once again be filmed in part in Jordan and Abu Dhabi, with work commencing in the later part of the year.

In the film’s first instalment, Jordan’s Wadi Rum served as the Atreides family’s newly inherited planet Arrakis.

Abu Dhabi’s Liwa desert was also used to form parts of Arrakis, and production is set to return to the capital later this month.

“It was the picturesque scenery, everything from the towering dunes, the beautiful vistas and really being able to capture the elements and being in the desert,” Sam Kozhaya, of Legendary Entertainment, the producer of Dune, said during a talk at the Abu Dhabi Culture Summit last month.

