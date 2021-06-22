Sharjah is guest of honour at 2022 Bologna Children’s Book Fair: Emirati authors and illustrators to represent the UAE

Sharjah will be the guest of honour at the 2022 Bologna Children’s Book Fair.

Running from March 21 to March 24 in the northern Italian city, the event is one of the largest such events dedicated to international children's literature.

In addition to a large pavilion run by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), a delegation of 10 Emirati children’s and young adult fiction authors and illustrators will appear at the festival for book signings and panel discussions.

Join us for a virtual discussion on Sharjah's role as Guest of Honour at next year's Bologna Book Fair. Chairperson Ahmed al Ameri will lead the session tomorrow at 12:00 PM, and is sure to be full of insights! Register here: https://t.co/MAtJJgYPw9 #BCB21 #SBA @BoChildrensBook pic.twitter.com/TKY9yqUpT7 — Sharjah Book Authority (@SharjahBookAuth) June 14, 2021

Some of those making the trip include authors Noura Al Noman and Dubai Abulhoul, illustrator Marwa Obeid and academic Reem Al Gurg.

Italian-translated books by Emirati authors will be launched at the fair, in addition to a range of workshops and networking sessions featuring UAE and international publishers.

According to SBA chairman Ahmed Al Ameri, Sharjah’s standing as guest of honour is a testament to the emirate’s investment in children's literature.

He cites the success of publishing house Kalimat Group, launched in 2007 and run by International Publishers Association president Bodour Al Qasimi, for raising standards and stimulating demand for the genre across the region.

“There has been an impressive growth in this sector as several new publishing houses for children’s books have opened across the region,” he said.

Book fairs back on track

The news comes as more international and regional book fairs return with in-person activities.

The world's biggest book fair, Germany's Frankfurter Buchmesse, announced its return from Wednesday, October 20 to Sunday, October 24. While it ran a digital-only programme in 2020, this year's fair will feature a hybrid blend of online and physical events at the Frankfurt Trade Fair Grounds.

This month, the Cairo International Book Fair will take place from Wednesday, June 30 to Thursday, July 15 at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre.

The 20th Amman International Book Fair will run in September 2021, according to Jordan's news agency. EPA

Jordan's Amman International Book Fair is also back on this year's calendar.

The annual event, which cancelled its 2020 programme because of the pandemic, will run from Wednesday, September 22 to Saturday, October 2 within the halls of Amman International Motor Show.

Meanwhile, in March, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan announced on Twitter that the Riyadh International Book Fair will take place from Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 10.

Both the Abu Dhabi and the Sharjah book fairs ran safe and successful events in May this year and last November, respectively.

England squad Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Lewis Gregory, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Amar Virdi, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

How to invest in gold Investors can tap into the gold price by purchasing physical jewellery, coins and even gold bars, but these need to be stored safely and possibly insured. A cheaper and more straightforward way to benefit from gold price growth is to buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Most advisers suggest sticking to “physical” ETFs. These hold actual gold bullion, bars and coins in a vault on investors’ behalf. Others do not hold gold but use derivatives to track the price instead, adding an extra layer of risk. The two biggest physical gold ETFs are SPDR Gold Trust and iShares Gold Trust. Another way to invest in gold’s success is to buy gold mining stocks, but Mr Gravier says this brings added risks and can be more volatile. “They have a serious downside potential should the price consolidate.” Mr Kyprianou says gold and gold miners are two different asset classes. “One is a commodity and the other is a company stock, which means they behave differently.” Mining companies are a business, susceptible to other market forces, such as worker availability, health and safety, strikes, debt levels, and so on. “These have nothing to do with gold at all. It means that some companies will survive, others won’t.” By contrast, when gold is mined, it just sits in a vault. “It doesn’t even rust, which means it retains its value,” Mr Kyprianou says. You may already have exposure to gold miners in your portfolio, say, through an international ETF or actively managed mutual fund. You could spread this risk with an actively managed fund that invests in a spread of gold miners, with the best known being BlackRock Gold & General. It is up an incredible 55 per cent over the past year, and 240 per cent over five years. As always, past performance is no guide to the future.

Indoor Cricket World Cup Dubai 2017 Venue Insportz, Dubai; Admission Free Day 1 fixtures (Saturday) Men 1.45pm, Malaysia v Australia (Court 1); Singapore v India (Court 2); UAE v New Zealand (Court 3); South Africa v Sri Lanka (Court 4) Women Noon, New Zealand v South Africa (Court 3); England v UAE (Court 4); 5.15pm, Australia v UAE (Court 3); England v New Zealand (Court 4)

Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier Results UAE beat Saudi Arabia by 12 runs Kuwait beat Iran by eight wickets Oman beat Maldives by 10 wickets Bahrain beat Qatar by six wickets Semi-finals UAE v Qatar Bahrain v Kuwait

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

MATCH INFO What: Brazil v South Korea

When: Tonight, 5.30pm

Where: Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae

ARSENAL IN 1977 Feb 05 Arsenal 0-0 Sunderland Feb 12 Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal Feb 15 Middlesbrough 3-0 Arsenal Feb 19 Arsenal 2-3 West Ham Feb 26 Middlesbrough 4-1 Arsenal (FA Cup) Mar 01 Everton 2-1 Arsenal Mar 05 Arsenal 1-4 ipswich March 08 Arsenal 1-2 West Brom Mar 12 QPR 2-1 Arsenal Mar 23 Stoke 1-1 Arsenal Apr 02 Arsenal 3-0 Leicester

