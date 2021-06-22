Sharjah is guest of honour at 2022 Bologna Children’s Book Fair: Emirati authors and illustrators to represent the UAE

Sharjah will be the guest of honour at the 2022 Bologna Children’s Book Fair.

Running from Monday, March 21 to Thursday, March 24 in the northern Italian city, the event is one of the largest of its kind dedicated to international children’s literature.

In addition to a large pavilion run by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), a delegation of 10 Emirati children’s and young adult fiction authors and illustrators will appear at the festival for book signings and panel discussions.

Some of those making the trip include authors Nour Al Nouman and Dubai Abulhoul, illustrator Marwa Obeid and academic Reem Al Gurg.

Italian-translated books by Emirati authors will be launched at the fair, in addition to a range of workshops and networking sessions featuring UAE and international publishers.

According to SBA chairman Ahmed Al Ameri, Sharjah’s standing as guest of honour is a testament to the emirate’s investment in children's literature.

He cites the success of publishing house Kalimat Group, launched in 2007 and run by International Publisher's Association president Bodour Al Qasimi, for raising standards and stimulating demand for the genre across the region.

“There has been an impressive growth in this sector as several new publishing houses for children’s books have opened across the region,” he said.

Book fairs back on track

The news comes as more international and regional book fairs return with in-person activities.

The world's biggest book fair, Germany’s Frankfurt Buchmesse, announced its return from Wednesday, October 20 to Sunday, October 24. While last year it ran a digital-only programme, this year's fair will feature a hybrid blend of online and physical events at the Frankfurt Trade Grounds.

This month, the Cairo International Book Fair will take place from Wednesday, June 30 to Thursday, July 15 at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre.

The 20th Amman International Book Fair will run in September 2021, according to Jordan's news agency. EPA

Jordan’s Amman International Book Fair is also back on this year’s calendar.

The annual event, which had its 2020 programme cancelled because of the pandemic, will run from Wednesday, September 22 to Saturday, October 2 within the halls of Amman International Motor Show.

Meanwhile, in March, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan announced on Twitter that the Riyadh International Book Fair will take place from Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 10.

Both the Abu Dhabi and the Sharjah book fairs ran safe and successful events in May this year and last November, respectively.

