Five books to read by Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi

The sixth Arabic edition of Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi's popular memoir has been released.

First published in 2009, My Early Life: Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi traces his childhood in Sharjah and expands into him taking charge of the emirate's affairs at the age of 33.

My Early Life: Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi (2009)

Along the way, he paints an evocative picture of a changing Arab world and recalls interactions with key figures from the region's political and cultural scene.

In addition to its 2011 English edition, the book has been published in various languages including German, French and Spanish.

For the latter he attended Spain's official launch in Madrid as part of a visit to the city's Liber International Book Fair in 2019.

My Early Life: Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi is one of a large and eclectic collection of works published by Sheikh Dr Sultan, which also includes academic studies, novels, memoirs, poetry collections and theatre plays.

Here are five English translated works now available to check out.

1. 'Taking the Reins: The Critical Years', 1971-1977 (2012)

Taking the Reins: The Critical Years, 1971-1977 (2012)

A companion piece to My Early Life: Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, this memoir picks up a few weeks after the formation of the UAE 50 in 1971 .

Sheikh Dr Sultan recalls the first six years of both his stewardship of Sharjah and as part of the leadership of a fledgling nation.

This includes being tasked with settling constitutional and territorial disputes as well putting in place plans and policies to build Sharjah's economy.

The books also recalls official trips abroad, including a memorable visit to Chicago where he was met by champion boxer Muhammad Ali and families from the city’s African-American Muslim community.

2. ‘Biby Fatima and the King's Sons’ (2018)

Bibi Fatima and the King's sons (2018)

The novel is a historical tale that follows an ambitious young woman living in the last throes of the Portuguese occupation of the Kingdom of Hormuz.

Launched by Sheikh Dr Sultan at the 2018 Frankfurt International Book Fair, he said the novel aimed to provide an insight into a turbulent period in the 16th century, with an expansive cast of characters ranging from royalty to those living on society’s margins.

3. ‘The White Shaikh' (1996)

The White Sheikh (1996)

Sheikh Dr Sultan's keen interest in Omani history is displayed with plenty of published studies to his name. The White Shaikh brings that knowledge to the historical fiction genre.

Set in the early 19th century, we follow the life of Abdullah Bin Aqeel from the Omani region of Dhofar. Dubbed The White Shaikh, the American goes on to become a successful sea merchant and respected leader of the local community.

4. ‘Deep Seated Malice’ (2004)

Deep Seated Malice’ (2004)

The historical novel partly inspired last year's UAE film Khorfakkan. Set in the 16th century in Khor Fakkan, a city located in the east coast of the UAE, the work chronicles the resistance staged by local tribes against colonising Portuguese troops led by Commander Afonso de Albuquerque.

The latter is an indomitable enemy who participates in the North African crusades and whose career ambition is to divert the course of the Nile River in order to leave Egypt barren.

5. 'Tale of a City' (2017)

Tale of a City (2017)

This epic two-part history series of Sharjah tells the story of how the emirate evolved from its humble beginnings to the cultural hub that it is today.

The book looks back at key periods of the Emirate’s history including hosting an Allied Forces airbase in the Second World War , battling a small pox outbreak in the 1930s and hosting landmark cultural events and festivals over the four decades.

