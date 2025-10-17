Digital Arabic Library announces 2026 launch to take regional publishers online

The Digital Arabic Library will go online in 2026 on Amazon as part of a three-year project led by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre.

More details of the initiative, announced last month at the International Congress of Arabic Publishing in Abu Dhabi, were revealed on the opening day of the Frankfurt International Book Fair on Wednesday. Officials outlined to The National the roll-out plan, revenue model and copyright framework.

Under the agreement, Sharjah company Arabookverse has been appointed as the executing partner to digitise Arabic titles, convert them into formats compatible with Amazon's platforms and co-ordinate with publishers across the region. Amazon will handle global hosting and distribution.

“The goal is to build awareness among publishers, readers and the wider public about the electronic book and the digital transformation taking place around it,” Saeed Al Tunaiji, executive director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said. “It’s not simply about turning a printed book into a digital file. What we’re doing is creating a knowledge-based economy, and that’s extremely important.”

The digital library will go online early next year under plan that runs until 2028, after which the platform will remain permanently accessible to readers.

Ali Abdelmoneim, founder of Arabookverse, said participating Arab publishers will gain access to real-time analytics on readership and sales – data rarely available in the regional book trade. The partnership will also introduce a transparent revenue model based on Amazon’s existing sales system.

“One of the key questions publishers ask is: how will we make money from this? And they’re right because the answer lies in monetisation,” Abdelmoneim said. “Since this initiative partners with Amazon, all Arabic content will appear on the world’s largest digital library, generating steady, transparent revenue flows to rights holders.”

That financial incentive, Al Tunaiji said, “helps publishers move from dependence on support funding [such as grants] to participation in a digital marketplace”.

From left: Ali bin Tamim, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, and Ali Abdelmoneim, founder of Sharjah's Arabookverse, during the signing announcing Arabookverse’s role as executing partner in the Digital Arabic Library project. Photo: Zoran Mircetic / Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

Abdelmoneim said that confidence is reinforced by the stronger copyright protection made possible through digitisation.

“Piracy used to be a major concern. Now, through the smart use of artificial intelligence, we can protect our content effectively,” he said. “Our system flags anything suspicious – text or imagery – as soon as it’s uploaded, which is a major benefit. It also highlights how AI can be used responsibly, not to replace human work but to safeguard it.”

In the months ahead, Arabookverse will work with publishers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and Kuwait, co-ordinating outreach through the Arab Publishers Association and national publishing bodies.

Regular training workshops will be held at major regional book fairs, including Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Cairo, covering submission formats and rights management.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre will also use regional and international book fairs to promote the project and attract publishers. A public campaign is being planned to show readers how to access the site and explore the breadth of material available online.

Al Tunaiji said the first phase of the library will prioritise fiction, non-fiction, poetry, philosophy, history and the arts. A committee led by the centre will review content submitted by publishers.

“The only exception, at least in the first year, is children’s books,” he said. “Those require additional processes for illustrations, design and rights clearance for illustrators.”

Saeed Al Tunaiji, executive director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, speaks to The National at the Frankfurt International Book Fair about the upcoming Digital Arabic Library initiative. Photo: Zoran Mircetic / Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

He added that the initiative also aims to reach Arabic-speaking readers in northern Africa and diaspora communities worldwide, many of whom face high shipping costs and limited access to printed Arabic titles.

More importantly, he said, it places the Arab publishing industry on a more even footing with international counterparts.

“Arab publishers have been late to adopt this transformation. But today Abu Dhabi is filling that gap by providing the infrastructure needed for the region’s publishing sector to move forward,” Al Tunaiji said.

“In the past, we were always late to adopt new technologies for structural reasons. That can’t be the case any more. The UAE has built an extraordinary digital ecosystem, and now it’s time for publishing to match that pace.”

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Starring: Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Jenny Ortega Director: Tim Burton Rating: 3/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

Danilo (16'), Bernardo Silva (34'), Fernandinho (72') Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Ulloa (20')

MAIN CARD Bantamweight 56.4kg

Abrorbek Madiminbekov v Mehdi El Jamari Super heavyweight 94 kg

Adnan Mohammad v Mohammed Ajaraam Lightweight 60kg

Zakaria Eljamari v Faridoon Alik Zai Light heavyweight 81.4kg

Mahmood Amin v Taha Marrouni Light welterweight 64.5kg

Siyovush Gulmamadov v Nouredine Samir Light heavyweight 81.4kg

Ilyass Habibali v Haroun Baka

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

LIST OF INVITEES Shergo Kurdi (am)

Rayhan Thomas

Saud Al Sharee (am)

Min Woo Lee

Todd Clements

Matthew Jordan

AbdulRahman Al Mansour (am)

Matteo Manassero

Alfie Plant

Othman Al Mulla

Shaun Norris

MATCH INFO What: Brazil v South Korea

When: Tonight, 5.30pm

Where: Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Astra%20Tech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdallah%20Abu%20Sheikh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20technology%20investment%20and%20development%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.