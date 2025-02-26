Palestinian author Ibtisam Azem grew up near Jaffa, but now lives in New York. Photo: Ahmed Fathi
Palestinian author Ibtisam Azem grew up near Jaffa, but now lives in New York. Photo: Ahmed Fathi

Culture

Books

Fantasy novel about a world without Palestinians makes International Booker Prize 2025 longlist

The Book of Disappearance by Ibtisam Azem was first published in Arabic in 2014 before being translated into English

David Tusing

February 26, 2025