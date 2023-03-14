Tamil author Perumal Murugan makes International Booker Prize 2023 longlist

A searing novel about a South Indian couple whose love is tested by the caste system is one of 13 works longlisted for the prestigious International Booker Prize 2023.

Pyre, written by Perumal Murugan and translated by Aniruddhan Vasudevan, is the first time a book originally written in Tamil has been nominated for the £50,000 ($63,000) prize.

The longlist, announced on Tuesday, also includes the first nominations for books originally written in Bulgarian and Catalan. Titles from 12 countries are featured, including a South Korean fairytale, French horror, Caribbean gospel and a Scandinavian saga.

The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a translated work of fiction published in the UK or Ireland. It is run alongside the Booker Prize for English-language fiction.

A shortlist of six books will be announced on April 18, while the winning title will be announced at a ceremony at the Sky Garden in London on May 23.

READ MORE Who is Geetanjali Shree? Hindi author and winner of the International Booker prize

This year's judging panel is led by celebrated French-Moroccan novelist Leila Slimani. She will be joined by Uilleam Blacker, one of Britain’s leading literary translators from Ukraine; Tan Twan Eng, the Booker-shortlisted Malaysian novelist; Parul Sehgal, staff writer and critic at The New Yorker; and Frederick Studemann, Literary Editor of the Financial Times.

Geetanjali Shree and American translator Daisy Rockwell won the prize last year for Tomb of Sand, a vibrant novel with a boundary-crossing, 80-year-old heroine.

Originally written in Hindi, it was the first book in any Indian language to win the high-profile award.

Below is the longlist for the International Booker Prize 2023: