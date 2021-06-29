BP drops out of National Portrait Gallery award judging panel for first time in 23 years

Oil and gas company British Petroleum will no longer be on the judging panel for the National Portrait Gallery's BP Portrait Award, in which it has participated since 1997 and has been sponsoring since the late 1980s.
A news report from The Guardian reveals the decision follows increased pressure from artists and activists for the gallery to end BP's involvement entirely, though the spokesperson for the gallery is quoted saying: "The judging panel is refreshed each year to ensure new perspectives are brought to judge the entries."
The spokesperson added that BP’s exclusion was a joint decision, and the move was not influenced by an artist-led campaign last year.
In 2019, Antony Gormley, Rachel Whiteread and Anish Kapoor joined a group of about 80 other artists, including those who have received the BP Portrait Award, asking the gallery's director to cut ties with BP, citing the fossil fuel producer's impact on the environment.
The National Portrait Gallery has faced pressure from climate change activists, too. At the end of last year’s BP Portrait Award exhibition in October, environmental group Extinction Rebellion staged a performance piece in the gallery.
In 2016, Tate became the first to conclude its relationship with BP, while the Royal Shakespeare Company decided to end a sponsorship deal with the oil giant in October 2019. The National Galleries Scotland soon followed, ending all alliance with BP. The National Theatre halted the corporate membership of another oil company, Shell, the same time.
While BP may not be on the judging panel this year, their sponsorship of the award continues.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the winner will be announced online on Tuesday, May 5 and the works will be exhibited virtually. The prestigious award boasts a top prize of £35,000 (Dh160,000).
2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia)
2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France)
2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania)
2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico)
2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil)
2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil)
2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia)
2011 Maria Farah (Canada)
2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait)
2013 Layla Yarak (Australia)
2014 Lia Saad (UAE)
2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia)
2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela)
2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast)
2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• UAE's monumental and risky Mars Mission to inspire future generations, says minister
• Could the UAE drive India's economy?
• News has a bright future and the UAE is at the heart of it
• Architecture is over - here's cybertecture
• The National announces Future of News journalism competition
• Round up: Experts share their visions of the world to come
26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955
30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896
30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924
35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899
36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932
36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902
36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020
38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019
42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946
42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888
National Editorial: Suleimani has been killed, now we must de-escalate
Mina Al Oraibi: Air strike casts a long shadow over the decade ahead
Jack Moore: Why the assassination is such a monumental gamble
Matthew Levitt: Iran retains its ability to launch terror attacks
Hussein Ibish: Trump's order on solid constitutional ground
Simon Waldman: Cautious Israel keeping a low profile
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Sound of silence in South Asia
Fanar Haddad: The Iranian response will be gradual
Richard Olson: Why Afghanistan will be very wary
Sholto Byrnes: Multilateralism needs a reboot
Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE)
TV: BeIN Sports
TV: BeIN Sports
Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)
Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12
Gearbox eight-speed automatic
Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm
Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km
Director: Trevor Nunn
Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Tereza Srbova
Rating: 3/5 stars
The flights
Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes.
The hotels
The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).
