Abu Dhabi art space Bait 15 to close: 'We are so grateful'

The members of Bait 15, the artist-run space in downtown Abu Dhabi, have announced they will be taking a step back from the collective to move forward in their individual endeavours.

The organisation was founded in 2018 by five artists in the UAE and became a significant voice for grassroots cultural development in Abu Dhabi. The villa that housed the collective comprised a downstairs exhibition, social space and library, with studios upstairs for the artists.

The inaugural show in 2018 at Bait 15. Victor Besa / The National

The original members were Maitha Abdalla, Afra Al Dhaheri, Hashel Al Lamki, Kris Mortensen and Tony Bragg. The last two have since left the UAE and last September the Emirati artist Zuhoor Al Sayegh, a former artist in residence, joined.

Other artists in residence included Tara Aldughaither from Saudi Arabia, Camilla Singh from Canada, and Lina Mazenett and David Quiroga (in collaboration with Art Dubai) from Colombia.

In addition to providing a space for non-institutional activity in the capital, the artists frequently appeared on panel discussions to argue for a multi-layered approach to cultural development, and collaborated with fellow UAE art entities such as Alserkal Avenue and Art Dubai.

Quote Our public engagement was significantly affected due to the pandemic; however, this allowed us to reassess our roles and responsibilities to the community Bait 15 statement

The idea of continuity with previous generations of Abu Dhabi artists was important to the collective, and the site itself was the former home of Emirati painter Mohamed Al Mazrouei, with whom Al Lamki worked for a 2018 show at the NYUAD Art Gallery's Project Space.

The site's library held back issues of Al Tashkeel magazine, published by the Emirates Fine Arts Society in Sharjah, which was an early voice for artists in the UAE.

In a statement on Instagram, the four current members said they were “stepping away to allow for further individual growth".

“Our public engagement was significantly affected due to the pandemic; however, this allowed us to reassess our roles and responsibilities to the community.”

The careers of Abdalla, Al Dhaheri and Al Lamki, in particular, have taken off in the last four years.

Al Dhaheri is now assistant professor of visual art at Zayed University, her alma mater, is a recipient of the 2021 Misk Art Grant and is on the roster of Green Art Gallery in Alserkal Avenue.

Abdalla recently had a solo exhibition at Tabari Artspace, in both the Dubai gallery and London's Cromwell Place, and Al Lamki had a major show at Warehouse421 in 2020, and is presented by Leila Heller.

Bait 15’s own exhibitions featured Emirati artists such as Nujoom Alghanem and Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, alongside younger artists including Banu Colak, Camilla Singh, Alia Zaal and Al Anood Al Obaidly.

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

PROVISIONAL FIXTURE LIST Premier League Wednesday, June 17 (Kick-offs uae times) Aston Villa v Sheffield United 9pm; Manchester City v Arsenal 11pm Friday, June 19 Norwich v Southampton 9pm; Tottenham v Manchester United 11pm Saturday, June 20 Watford v Leicester 3.30pm; Brighton v Arsenal 6pm; West Ham v Wolves 8.30pm; Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 10.45pm Sunday, June 21 Newcastle v Sheffield United 2pm; Aston Villa v Chelsea 7.30pm; Everton v Liverpool 10pm Monday, June 22 Manchester City v Burnley 11pm (Sky) Tuesday, June 23 Southampton v Arsenal 9pm; Tottenham v West Ham 11.15pm Wednesday, June 24 Manchester United v Sheffield United 9pm; Newcastle v Aston Villa 9pm; Norwich v Everton 9pm; Liverpool v Crystal Palace 11.15pm Thursday, June 25 Burnley v Watford 9pm; Leicester v Brighton 9pm; Chelsea v Manchester City 11.15pm; Wolves v Bournemouth 11.15pm Sunday June 28 Aston Villa vs Wolves 3pm; Watford vs Southampton 7.30pm Monday June 29 Crystal Palace vs Burnley 11pm Tuesday June 30 Brighton vs Manchester United 9pm; Sheffield United vs Tottenham 11.15pm Wednesday July 1 Bournemouth vs Newcastle 9pm; Everton vs Leicester 9pm; West Ham vs Chelsea 11.15pm Thursday July 2 Arsenal vs Norwich 9pm; Manchester City vs Liverpool 11.15pm

