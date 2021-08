Emirati artist Nujoom Alghanem has painted almost 2,000 faces for latest Sharjah show

In the human face, Emirati artist Nujoom Alghanem has found her latest fascination. In fact, she has painted hundreds of them. These countenances have been put together in the exhibition Malamih – Faces, Phantoms, Expressions at Maraya Art Centre in Sharjah, on view until the end of August.

Over the last two years, Alghanem has turned her attention to rendering people’s faces with diverse materials and wearing varied expressions, continuing an interest that first began in 2016. By her own estimate, the artist says the number of works featured in the show reaches nearly 2,000.

Her exhibition at Maraya Art Centre centres on her perception of human expression, creating visages that are thoughtful, intense and, at times, eerie or comical. The artist considers it a natural progression from her interest in the individual and personal narrative, which she has explored in her previous work, including her film installation Passage, shown at the UAE Pavilion of the Venice Biennale in 2019.

Poet and filmmaker Nujoom Alghanem will represent the UAE at the Venice Biennale later this year. National Pavilion UAE

In Passage, the artist blends two genres of storytelling, the oral tradition of Arabic poetry and filmmaking, playing out two non-linear narratives across two screens. The first tells the story of Alghanem and a Syrian woman named Amal creating a film for the pavilion, while the other focuses on a displaced woman named Falak.

Alghanem’s paintings and drawings hone in on personhood, removing narrative and focusing instead on exploring the subject’s psychology. The exhibition begins on the third floor of the centre, where an arrangement of canvasses, ranging in size and shape, hang Petersburg-style and give visitors a sense of being watched by the assembly of faces painted on them.

The second floor features the artist’s more experimental works as she uses new materials burlap and jute. There is also an array of chopping boards with faces painted on them, recalling the way meat is hung in butcher shops and producing a more sinister and haunting atmosphere to the show.

In addition, two dark rooms show faces created with fluorescent light and a series of those digitally animated as a commentary on the selfie age.

The exhibition is spread across two floors, featuring almost 2,000 works, by the artist's estimate. Maraya Art Centre

Towards the end of the gallery are ceramic, concrete and resin-based works, as well as an Artist’s Room that has been constantly shifting over the last few months as Alghanem has painted on the walls and added objects to transform the space.

Before exiting the show, visitors are asked to share their impressions by creating their own works, drawing faces on paper.

Malamih – Faces, Phantoms, Expressions is on view until Tuesday, August 31 at Maraya Art Centre, Sharjah. More information is available at maraya.ae

TEAMS US Team

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger

Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler

Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed

Matt Kuchar, Kevin Chappell

Charley Hoffman*, Phil Mickelson* International Team

Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day

Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen

Marc Leishman, Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim

Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin

Emiliano Grillo*, Anirban Lahiri* * denotes captain's picks

Results 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m, Winner Bandar, Fernando Jara (jockey), Majed Al Jahouri (trainer). 7.05pm Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m, ​​​​​​​Winner Well Of Wisdom, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m, ​​​​​​​Winner Star Safari, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner Moqarrar, Fabrice Veron, Erwan Charpy. 8.50pm Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m, Winner Secret Advisor, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m, ​​​​​​​Winner Parsimony, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 10pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m, Winner Simsir, Ronan Whelan, Michael Halford. 10.35pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m, ​​​​​​​Winner Velorum, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

