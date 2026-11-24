Six galleries at the first Frieze Abu Dhabi have reported sales worth $1,243,000 (Dh4.6 million) each, the fair’s closing report stated on Tuesday. Many other works sold at undisclosed prices, and Frieze gave no sales total for the event’s 89 exhibitors.

Galerie Frank Elbaz sold two textile works by American artist Sheila Hicks to private collectors in the region for $350,000 and $70,000. At Thaddaeus Ropac, UAE collectors bought three sculptures from Pakistani artist Imran Qureshi’s Water Bodies series at $60,000 each.

One of the largest deals took place before the fair opened. A private collector paid a seven-figure sum for the Dedicatory Stele of Faysat, a 2,000-year-old alabaster monument from what is now Yemen. London dealer David Aaron did not disclose the currency.

Other six-figure sales included a Francesco Clemente watercolour at Vito Schnabel Gallery ($180,000) and a work by Irma Blank at P420 ($170,000). Private collectors spent $200,000 on works by Ben Osawe and Ato Ribeiro at Ko. A work by Song Hyun-Sook sold for $93,000 at Hakgojae Gallery.

Who was buying in Abu Dhabi?

The first Frieze Abu Dhabi took the place of 17 years of Abu Dhabi Art. Organised by Frieze and the emirate's Department of Culture and Tourism, the four-day fair drew visitors from more than 75 countries to Manarat Al Saadiyat. It closed on Sunday. The British Museum and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art sent representatives, as did Louvre Abu Dhabi and Art Jameel.

“We’ve seen galleries showing in the region for the very first time, bringing new work with them, and a wave of new visitors and collectors,” gallerist Iyad Qanazea said in the closing report. His gallery sold a painting by Jawad Al Malhi depicting the development of Saadiyat Island.

Frieze Abu Dhabi drew visitors from more than 75 countries to Manarat Al Saadiyat. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Frieze Abu Dhabi drew visitors from more than 75 countries t…

Fair director Dyala Nusseibeh described “a rapidly expanding local collector base with significant buying power”. At Victoria Miro, most of the works sold went to UAE buyers. The gallery’s stand featured Yayoi Kusama, Idris Khan and NS Harsha. Its president, Glenn Scott Wright, called it “the most transactional fair we have done in the region”.

Rossi & Rossi met several of its buyers at the fair. On opening day alone, it sold seven works to private collectors in the region, at prices ranging from $5,000 to $70,000.

Two years after Abdullah Al Saadi represented the UAE at the Venice Biennale, Dubai gallerist Aisha Alabbar sold five works from his Naked Sweet Potato series at Frieze. She described them as the Emirati artist’s “first sales in a commercial context”.

Al Saadi showed the series at the UAE pavilion in Venice in 2011. In Abu Dhabi, he exhibited paintings and ceramic figures inspired by the sweet potato, known locally as the fandal.

“I began by contemplating its shapes, then drawing them and transforming them into other forms,” he told The National at the fair.

Which galleries sold out?

Abu Dhabi gallery Iris Projects was one of at least four galleries to sell every work on its stand. A new UAE foundation paid $32,000 for a sculpture by Emirati artist Shamsa Al Omaira on opening day, according to ARTnews.

Taymour Grahne Projects devoted its stand to Jordanian artist Ala Younis’s mosaics of Abu Dhabi and sold them all. In one, hand-cut stone reproduces the grid of circular windows on the apartment block residents know as the Connect Four building.

A work by Song Hyun-Sook sold for $93,000 at Hakgojae Gallery. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: A work by Song Hyun-Sook sold for $93,000 at Hakgojae Galler…

Two galleries reported sales of 30 works by Palestinian artists between them. Dubai’s Green Art Gallery sold 18 by Khaled Jarada and Zawyeh Gallery sold 12 by Mohammed Joha. In his No Shelter series, Joha uses scraps of paper and fabric to evoke the loss of homes in Gaza.

Johyun Gallery sold out its solo show of South Korean artist Lee Bae. Timothy Taylor’s paintings by American artist Hilary Pecis also sold out, with one going to a regional institution and others to buyers in the UAE, elsewhere in Asia, the US and the UK. A private museum in Georgia acquired seven of the 10 works by Kazakh artist Almagul Menlibayeva that Artwin Gallery sold.

Aldar, which sponsored the sculpture programme, bought Kamran Samimi’s Voyagers (Travelling Stones) from Dubai gallery The Third Line. The sculptures will remain on view at Mamsha Beach on Saadiyat Island until December 16.