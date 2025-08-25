TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi lights up Sphere in Las Vegas

TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi gave Las Vegas a dazzling taste of what’s coming to the UAE capital, lighting up the facade of Sphere on Saturday night.

A video posted on social media by Visit Abu Dhabi showed digital art from the Saadiyat Island attraction being projected on the Sphere. "You’re invited to discover the full experience, only at Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi," the post reads.

Sphere Abu Dhabi, the second location of the spherical entertainment venue, is set to be built in UAE capital.

Interactive art venue TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi opened in April on Saadiyat Island. Created by teamLab, an international art collective that began in Japan, the 17,000-square-metre venue is known for using technology to create digital art and immersive experiences.

Sphere Vegas, meanwhile, is a 20,000-capacity entertainment venue that opened in Las Vegas in 2023, and is famed for its 16K resolution wraparound screens.

While Sphere Abu Dhabi was announced last year, an opening date or location for is yet to be revealed, but officials said earlier this month that the preconstruction phase was in its final stage.

A collaboration of Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, the deal with Sphere Entertainment also gives the UAE authority exclusive rights to build Sphere venues across the Middle East and North Africa over 10 years.

Opened in 2023 Sphere Vegas has hosted several immersive concerts by the likes of U2, the Eagles, Backstreet Boys, as well as a residency by country singer Kenny Chesney. It also screens its own original content, including Postcards from Earth, a film by acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky. The 4D film, which tells the story of Earth, utilises the venue’s haptic seats, environmental effects and custom scents. It has been widely praised by critics.

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, an enhanced version of the 1939 film, is set to debut on Thursday.

Speaking to investors during an earnings call earlier this month, James Dolan, the executive chairman and chief executive of Sphere Entertainment also revealed that they had finalised designs of smaller-scale Spheres that would be quicker to build.

A promotion for the coming Wizard of Oz at Sphere movie outside Sphere Vegas. Reuters

Plans for mini Spheres, which would seat about 5,000 attendees, but have the ability to screen the same content as the large-scale versions, were first revealed in March.

"These Spheres will be much less expensive than Las Vegas was. They can get built faster. My hope would be in that we could build a small Sphere in a little over two years," Dolan said.

While announcing Sphere Abu Dhabi in October, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, the chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said the attraction will “seamlessly integrate advanced technology with captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable memories for everyone who visits”.

“By embracing cutting-edge entertainment like Sphere, we're not only elevating our global profile, but also setting new standards in immersive experiences and cultural offerings,” he added.

UAE%20Warriors%2033%20Results %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFeatherweight%20title%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EAli%20Al%20Qaisi%20by%20Jesse%20Arnett%20by%20submission%2C%20round%203%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWelterweight%20title%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EJosh%20Togo%20bt%20Tahir%20Abdullaev%20by%20unanimous%20decision%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFlyweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EIago%20Ribeiro%20bt%20Juan%20Puerta%20by%20unanimous%20decision%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMiddleweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EYerkin%20Darmen%20bt%20Tyler%20Ray%20by%20TKO%2C%20round%203%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWelterweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EAbdulla%20Al%20Bousheiri%20bt%20John%20Adajar%20by%20submission%2C%20round%201%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECatchweight%20232lb%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EAsylzhan%20Bakhytzhanuly%20bt%20Hasan%20Yousefi%20by%20submission%2C%20round%202%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECatchweight%20176lb%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EAlin%20Chirila%20bt%20Silas%20Robson%20by%20KO%2C%20round%201%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECatchweight%20176lb%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EArvin%20Chan%20bt%20Abdi%20Farah%20by%20TKO%2C%20round%201%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELightweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EOle-Jorgen%20Johnsen%20bt%20Nart%20Abida%20by%20TKO%2C%20round%201%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBantamweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EOtar%20Tanzilov%20bt%20Eduardo%20Dinis%20by%20TKO%2C%20round%203%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStrawweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EColine%20Biron%20bt%20Aysun%20Erge%20via%20submission%2C%20round%202%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWelterweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESoslan%20Margiev%20bt%20Mathieu%20Rakotondrazanany%20by%20unanimous%20decision%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBantamweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EBakhromjon%20Ruziev%20bt%20Younes%20Chemali%20by%20majority%20decision%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, (Leon banned). Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Airev Started: September 2023 Founder: Muhammad Khalid Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: Generative AI Initial investment: Undisclosed Investment stage: Series A Investors: Core42 Current number of staff: 47

Visit Abu Dhabi culinary team's top Emirati restaurants in Abu Dhabi Yadoo’s House Restaurant & Cafe For the karak and Yoodo's house platter with includes eggs, balaleet, khamir and chebab bread. Golden Dallah For the cappuccino, luqaimat and aseeda. Al Mrzab Restaurant For the shrimp murabian and Kuwaiti options including Kuwaiti machboos with kebab and spicy sauce. Al Derwaza For the fish hubul, regag bread, biryani and special seafood soup.

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E299hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E420Nm%20at%202%2C750rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12.4L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh157%2C395%20(XLS)%3B%20Dh199%2C395%20(Limited)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.