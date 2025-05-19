Heatwave combines a geothermal well, which brings in cool air from underground, with a solar chimney that expels warm air. Photo: The National Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain
Heatwave: How Bahrain's award-winning pavilion will live on beyond Venice Biennale

Project that won Golden Lion prize could be used to produce shading structures for construction workers, says architect

Razmig Bedirian
May 19, 2025