Heatwave is commissioned by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, president of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities. Photo: The National Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain
Inside Heatwave, Bahrain's Golden Lion-winning pavilion at Venice Biennale

The space explores how architecture can respond to rising temperatures, with technology guided by wisdoms of the past

Razmig Bedirian
May 11, 2025