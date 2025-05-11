An image generated by The Dis-Orientalist AI platform. Photo: Zayed University
An image generated by The Dis-Orientalist AI platform. Photo: Zayed University

Culture

Art & Design

'What is Abu Dhabiness?' Exhibition challenges AI's stereotypical view of the UAE at Venice Biennale

The Dis-Orientalist came directly as a result of the evident gap in how the technology perceives the country

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

May 11, 2025