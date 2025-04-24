Duplicates by Sama Alshaibi, 2024. Photo: Ayyam Gallery
Duplicates by Sama Alshaibi, 2024. Photo: Ayyam Gallery

Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Must-see exhibitions by Sama Alshaibi and Shilpa Gupta

Plus, paintings and sculptures by Maitha Abdalla that delve into the uncanny

Razmig Bedirian
April 24, 2025