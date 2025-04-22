What to expect at the inaugural Downtown Design Riyadh: Lights, glassworks and rammed earth installations

Saudi Arabia is getting its own version of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/08/downtown-design-emirati-best-pieces/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/08/downtown-design-emirati-best-pieces/">Downtown Design</a>. The inaugural Downtown Design Riyadh will take place at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/04/07/art-week-riyadh-event-review-artists-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/04/07/art-week-riyadh-event-review-artists-saudi-arabia/">Jax District</a> from May 20 to 23. It is being held in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Architecture and Design Commission of the Ministry of Culture. Much like its parent counterpart in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/11/08/uae-designer-exhibition-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/11/08/uae-designer-exhibition-dubai/">Dubai</a>, Downtown Design Riyadh will feature innovative works by designers from across the world. It will also have a special dedication to local designers. “Saudi Arabia’s design sector is witnessing significant and accelerated growth and we are committed to supporting this progress by showcasing local creative excellence and attracting leading international design exhibitions,” says Sumayah Al-Solaiman, chief executive of the Architecture and Design Commission. "One of our key objectives is to position the Kingdom as a global destination for design by welcoming world-class exhibitions and fostering cross-cultural exchange. Downtown Design Riyadh, with its thoughtfully curated programme and blend of local and global expertise, reflects our vision to build a dynamic design community that embodies the Kingdom’s rich and diverse cultural identity.” Highlights include a sweeping exhibition by Huda Lighting that includes well-known brands from the lighting industry, including Articolo, Brokis and Tom Dixon. The Bowery Company will highlight modern Scandinavian designs by Audo Copenhagen, &Tradition and Gubi. Scarlet Splendour will present pure brass pieces by Richard Hutten in their regional debut. Some works, meanwhile, will present interesting mergers between digital technology and craftsmanship, such as a collaboration between Maison Louis Drucker, a company known for their rattan chairs, and studios Trame and Aranda/Lasch. There will also be a dedicated focus on home-grown designs. Teeb Made will exhibit designs that are rooted in Saudi culture, whereas Designed in Saudi will showcase a diverse collection of pioneering designs. International galleries and designers will also present limited-edition works and collectibles in a special section of Downtown Design Riyadh. Gallery Collectional, meanwhile, will present works by renowned designers including Christophe Delcourt, who is famous for using natural materials in his minimalist designs; Apparatus Studio, known for their sculptural lights; and Draga & Aurel, a studio named after its founders Draga Obradovic and Aurel K Basedow, who are known for their experimental takes. Other highlights include a collaborative series of works by Dutch designer Linde Freya Tangelder and Indian artisan Jeevaram Suthar. Venetian glassmakers Venini will present glassworks produced in collaboration with Italian designer Michele De Lucchi and US architect Peter Marino. There will be other aspects of Downtown Design Riyadh. These include food pop-ups and cultural exhibits, such as a modular, outdoor installation that is handcrafted from Saudi sand. It will be presented by the UAE studio Karim+Elias, which is headed by Karim Tamerji and Elias El Hage. “Our first edition of Downtown Design Riyadh will present a selection of some of the most innovative and sought-after names of the international design scene, alongside emerging designers, and creatives from around the Middle East,” says Mette Degn-Christensen, director of Downtown Design. “Our dynamic programme will offer guests a journey of discovery and an unparalleled experience of a highly curated line-up, from global design brands and limited-edition works to bespoke installations and creative concepts. With the rapid expansion of Saudi Arabia’s design market, we are seeing increasing interest from across the world. Downtown Design Riyadh<i> </i>will create a new annual meeting point, in one immersive setting.”