Sotheby's to host talks and workshops at Jeddah's Islamic Arts Biennale

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/02/07/sothebys-first-saudi-auction-abu-dhabi-adq/" target="_blank">Sotheby’s</a> will be presenting a series of educational talks and workshops, starting on Sunday, at the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/01/24/islamic-arts-biennale-jeddah-dates-location-art/" target="_blank"> Islamic Arts Biennale </a>in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jeddah/" target="_blank">Jeddah</a>. The series, titled The World of Islamic Art, will run between April 6 and May 15. It is designed as an accessible introduction to the world of Islamic art, exploring topics that range from its global legacy to specific examination of the region’s textiles and crafts. The talks will be led by Sotheby’s specialists and feature cultural luminaries. These include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/09/nyuads-mariet-westermann-i-leave-abu-dhabi-with-gratitude-and-humble-pride/" target="_blank">Mariet Westermann</a>, director and chief executive of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/02/guggeinheim-abu-dhabi-architecture-pictures/" target="_blank">Guggenheim</a>; Mariam Rosser-Owen, curator of the Victoria & Albert Museum’s Middle Eastern section; Thalia Kennedy, global creative director of Turquoise Mountain; and Jordanian-Palestinian architect and artist Abeer Seikaly. Guided tours of the biennale, led by the speakers, will take place after each talk. Sotheby’s is also hosting a workshop in collaboration with Turquoise Mountain, an initiative launched in 2006 by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/10/king-charles-meeting-with-trump-will-test-the-limits-of-his-soft-power/" target="_blank">King Charles III </a>to restore historic sites and bolster traditional crafts in several areas, including the Levant and Saudi Arabia. The workshops will be dedicated to preserving traditional Islamic crafts. They will be led by master artisans, including Moataz Hammoush, an expert in mother of pearl inlay and Abdelrahman Shaaban Tabannaj, a master of wood mosaic. Sotheby’s specialists will also take part in the workshop, delving into the historical significance of the crafts and exploring how they developed over centuries. The Islamic Arts Biennale is running until May 25 at the Western Hajj Terminal of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/07/12/saudi-arabia-welcomes-record-62-million-air-travellers-in-first-half-of-the-year/">King Abdulaziz International Airport</a>. It is being organised by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/06/09/saudi-arabia-islamic-arts-biennale-2025-opening-date/">Diriyah Biennale Foundation</a>. The event is taking place under the title And All That Is In Between. The theme is inspired by a recurring verse in the Quran, which describes the all-encompassing beauty of God’s creations. The verse translates to: “And God created the heavens and the Earth and all that is in between.” The biennale is bringing together historical artefacts from the Islamic world, as well as contemporary works. More than 30 major international institutions are presenting works at the event. These include the Louvre Museum in Paris, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, and the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha. The Ahmed Baba Institute from Timbuktu, the Suleymaniye Library from Istanbul, as well as Saudi cultural centres, such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/08/02/ithra-islamic-art-conference/" target="_blank">Ithra</a> and the King Fahad National Library are also participating.