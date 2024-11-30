Forest Dance and the Path to Pure Creation will arrive courtesy of Australian group Eness. Photo: Quoz Arts Fest
Forest Dance and the Path to Pure Creation will arrive courtesy of Australian group Eness. Photo: Quoz Arts Fest

Culture

Art & Design

Quoz Arts Fest to return in January with art, music and culinary delights

Immersive light and sound installation called Forest Dance and the Path to Pure Creation will be one of the highlights

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

November 30, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit