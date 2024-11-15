A closer look at the history of Palestinian art will refocus the narrative on artists from the region. Pictured: Artist Marika Gaitanopoulou Thorogood in her studio in Jerusalem, circa 1940s. Photo: The Thorogood family
Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: From reimagining the everyday to refocusing on Palestinian art history

Plus, Lebanese artist Chafa Ghaddar's solo exhibition which portrays frescoed landscapes

Maan Jalal
November 14, 2024

