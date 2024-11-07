Sotheby’s to hold its first auction in Saudi Arabia

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/11/05/sothebys-gamal-abdel-nasser-rolex-egyptian-president/" target="_blank">Sotheby’s</a> will be holding its inaugural auction in Saudi Arabia, the first major one in the Kingdom’s history. Set to take place on February 8, the auction, titled Origins, will include modern and contemporary art, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/01/islamic-arts-biennale-2025-sections/" target="_blank">Islamic objects</a> and luxury items such as jewellery, watches, cars, sports memorabilia, handbags and more. Prior to going under the hammer, these works will be on display at a free exhibition from February 1 to 8. “This is a very dynamic time for culture in Saudi Arabia,” said Sotheby's chief executive Charles F Stewart. “Sotheby’s has been active in the kingdom for a number of years now, and we’ve witnessed the blossoming of the cultural scene with great interest. In committing to a physical presence in Riyadh, we’re supporting the enrichment of the artistic landscape of the country, which will empower the large youth demographic of Saudi.” The two-part auction will take place in the historic Diriyah area, known as the birthplace of the kingdom, the location at which first Saudi state was inaugurated in 1744. Today, Diriyah is home to a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/07/26/unesco-list-tell-umm-amer-gaza/" target="_blank">Unesco Heritage Site</a> and is at the centre of Saudi Arabia's planned evolution to transform into a cultural hub. The auction will feature an eclectic mix of fine art that includes bringing international artists to the Kingdom, while also providing an international platform for local and Saudi artists, including renowned multimedia artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/06/29/ahmed-mater-christies-exhibition/" target="_blank">Ahmed Mater</a>, as well as other contemporary artists who work across painting, sculpture, photography and print. “We wanted to inaugurate our official new home in Saudi Arabia with a taste of what Sotheby’s can bring to the doorsteps of both those who have started their own collections, and others who are about to enter this world for the first time,” said Ashkan Baghestani, Sotheby’s head of sale and contemporary art specialist. “As such, we wanted this first sale both to serve as an introduction to our offering and to embody the cross-category spirit we pride ourselves on curating.” More details on the contents of the sale will be announced at a later date. Following the auction, Sotheby’s will also open an official office, which is currently being set up in Riyadh's Al Faisaliah Tower, cementing the auction house’s plans to commit to showcasing and selling the work of artists from the region. <i>Sotheby’s Origins exhibition will run from February 1 to 8 in Diriyah</i>