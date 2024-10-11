Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Zineb Sedira's videos and works about Palestinian landscape

This week you can immerse yourself in the solo exhibitions of four important artists from around the world. They include Malian artist Abdoulaye Konate’s larger-than-life installation, Palestinian artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/01/31/from-palestine-with-art-london/" target="_blank">Nabil Anani’s</a> ode to his homeland’s landscapes and French-Algerian artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/arab-showcase/2023/08/10/zineb-sedira-venice-biennale-art/" target="_blank">Zineb Sedira’s</a> poignant video works in Abu Dhabi. Here is a brief introduction to each of the exhibitions, which are running in the UAE. Zineb Sedira showcases her pioneering cinematic practice across two decades where she explores themes of identity, memory, culture and resistance. The French-Algerian photographer and video artist is showcasing some of her most important works including the acclaimed video installation <i>Mother Tongue</i>. The video work uses a triple-screen format to depict conversations with three generations of women: Sedira, her mother and her daughter. The work explores how memory evolves as a result of shifting languages across generations. <i>Saturday to Thursday, 9am-8pm; Friday, 2pm-8pm; Al Hosn</i> The renowned Spanish painter, sculptor and multimedia artist Manolo Valdes is having his second solo exhibition in Dubai dedicated solely to his small sculptures. Valdes’s work is intricate and whimsical with the elements of surrealism and plenty of clever historical references. Where usually his sculptural works can be monumental, the more modest-sized pieces will reveal to the viewer his attention to detail in his choice of materials such as wood, resin, aluminium and bronze, in a more intimate way. <i>Monday to Thursday, 10am-11pm; Friday to Sunday, 10am-midnight; Atlantis The Royal, The Palm</i> Malian artist Abdoulaye Konate’s solo exhibition titled Sambadio, which opened this week, is a homage to Earth. Konate is known for creating large-scale textile-based installations using woven and dyed clothes, fabrics and materials native to Mali. His abstract and figurative works also explore the aesthetic language and the socio-political and environmental issues of his homeland. His new works touch on themes of Bedouin culture integrating motifs that pay tribute to their profound relationship with the land while he creates links and parallels between them and West African culture. <i>Monday to Saturday, 11am-7pm; Al Khayat Art Avenue</i> Palestinian artist Nabil Anani showcases his continuous interest and inspiration found in land and landscapes. In his latest show, The Land and I, Anani uses the concept of the landscape as a central metaphor for his identity and existence, and the Palestinian people. The works depict Palestinian landscapes and villages stylised through texture, colour, light and space. The landscapes are free of people, checkpoints, cement barriers or settlements. <i>Monday to Friday, 10am-6pm; Alserkal Avenue</i>