Arabic word of the week: 'Naqwa', the art of choosing the best

Our Arabic word of the week, naqwa, describes the finest, choicest or most select part of something. It can refer to the best people within a group, the finest portion of a harvest or the most valuable pieces drawn from a larger collection. More than simply meaning “good”, naqwa suggests that a process of examination and selection has taken place.

The word belongs to a linguistic family associated with purity, cleanliness and refinement. Related terms include naqi, meaning pure or clean, and naqaa, meaning purity or clarity. The verb intaqa means to choose or select, carrying the sense of distinguishing one thing from many available possibilities.

This relationship reveals the idea at the heart of naqwa. The finest thing is not merely superior by accident. It has been separated from what surrounds it, much as grain is cleaned of dust and husk, or the best produce is selected from a crop. Purification and selection become closely related acts: removing what is unwanted allows the most desirable qualities to emerge.

The word can therefore be applied widely. A writer might describe a group of accomplished scholars as naqwat al-ulama, the finest among the scholars. An anthology could contain naqwa min al-shi’er, a selection of the finest poetry. The best dates from a harvest, the most distinguished works in an exhibition or the strongest ideas within a discussion could all be described as naqwa.

The word also has a particularly resonance in Emirati Arabic. In the local dialect, naqwa is used to convey excellence and is understood as deriving from naqawa, or purity: the essence of everything good, authentic and worthy. The idea aligns closely with Emirati traditions of hospitality and generosity, in which guests are offered the best of what is available.

The retail shop at Zayed National Museum is called Naqwa. Victor Besa / The National Info

This meaning is embodied by Naqwa, the retail shop at Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi. Located in the museum’s liwan, the shop carries hundreds of products celebrating Emirati culture, craftsmanship and design. Its name presents the collection as more than ordinary museum merchandise. Each object is intended to represent something distinctive, authentic and thoughtfully chosen.

The shop’s range includes homeware, clothing, fragrances, jewellery and children’s products, often created in collaboration with Emirati brands and local craftspeople. Some items draw directly from the museum’s architecture, collections and Al Masar Garden. They include fabrics inspired by Emirati identity, prayer mats reflecting the garden’s flowing pathways, and chocolates modelled on objects such as the Abu Dhabi Pearl.

Just as a museum selects objects to communicate a history, Naqwa gathers products that reflect the museum’s story and the heritage of the UAE. The word promises quality, but it also suggests cultural judgment: these are objects chosen because they carry meaning.

A similar idea appears in the name of the boutique Kuwaiti confectionery company Nagwa. Its carefully arranged sweets and gifts similarly present the brand as an offering of select, rather than ordinary, products.

Naqwa is close in meaning to safwa, which can describe the elite or cream of the crop. However, naqwa has an especially strong connection to conscious selection. It does not only say that something is excellent, but also suggests that said excellence has been recognised through comparison, refinement and careful judgment.