The Arabic word bunduq carries more weight than its modest length might suggest. Pronounced boon-doq, it means hazelnut – the small, round nut used in chocolate spreads, pralines, cakes, biscuits and flavoured coffee.

A single hazelnut is a bunduqa, while bunduq may refer collectively to the fruit or the tree on which it grows. The broken plural banadiq is also used, although speakers will often simply say bunduq when discussing hazelnuts as an ingredient.

In everyday Arabic, the word is mostly encountered in kitchens and cafes. Chocolate may be flavoured with bunduq, pastries filled with it and coffee topped with a syrup inspired by its rich, slightly sweet taste.

The related adjective bunduqi means hazelnut-coloured. It is often used to describe eyes that sit somewhere between brown and green, appearing to change depending on the light. Aynan bunduqiyatan, for example, means two hazel eyes.

The history of the word stretches well beyond Arabic. It is believed to have developed through Middle Persian from the ancient Greek expression Pontikon karyon, meaning “Pontic nut”. Pontus was an ancient region along the southern coast of the Black Sea, an area long associated with the cultivation and trade of hazelnuts.

The nut’s round shape has also given bunduq a life beyond food.

The Abbasid-era poet Dibil Al Khuzai used it as a comic visual comparison in a verse describing a short, stout woman who “rolls as she walks like a hazelnut”. The image turns an everyday food into an expressive metaphor for movement.

That shape has also given the word another, more explosive meaning. Classical Arabic dictionaries use bunduq for a small ball or projectile, including pellets used for hunting. Over time, bunduqiya came to refer to the weapon used to fire such pellets and, eventually, to a rifle or gun.

Confusingly, Al Bunduqiya is also the Arabic name for Venice, Italy. Despite the identical pronunciation, the city’s name is generally considered separate in origin, having developed from an older form of “Venetian”.

Variations of the weapon-related term travelled into other languages, becoming words for a firearm across parts of South Asia and East Africa. These include bandook in Hindi and Urdu and bunduki in Swahili.

The connection between hazelnuts and ammunition may seem unlikely, but it reflects a common linguistic process. New objects and inventions are often named after familiar things that resemble them in shape or function.

Today, however, bunduq is far more likely to evoke sweetness than gunpowder.