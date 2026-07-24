Mohammed, Lamine and Iman: 20 Muslim names, their meanings and the stories behind them

Every name carries a story. In Muslim tradition, choosing one can honour a religious figure, express a value or preserve family history. The choice also carries a parent’s hopes for the child and, in the case of prophets and other figures, recalls the example behind the name.

The 20 names listed here fall into four groups: prophets and Quranic figures; virtues; nature and beauty; and devotion.

Prophetic and Quranic names

Mohammed, with its various spelling iterations, is a ubiquitous Arabic name with powerful cultural and religious ties. The National Info

These names honour figures in the Quran whose lives are remembered for their faith, courage and perseverance.

Mohammed

The most popular boys’ name in England for the third year running, Mohammed (or Mohammad, Muhammad, Muhammed) means “praised” or “praiseworthy”. As the name of Islam’s final prophet, it is widely chosen by Muslim families.

Maryam

Maryam is the Arabic version of the ancient Semitic name related to Miriam and Mary. Its original meaning remains disputed, although it has long been interpreted as “beloved” or “pious”.

Maryam, mother of the Prophet Isa, is the only woman identified by name in the Quran.

Yusuf

Yusuf comes from the Hebrew name Yosef, traditionally understood as “God increases” or “God will add”.

The Quran’s 12th chapter tells Yusuf’s story. Betrayed by his brothers, sold into slavery and later imprisoned, he eventually rises to a position of authority in Egypt. When reunited with those who wronged him, he chooses forgiveness.

His patience and mercy have made Yusuf a favoured name for boys.

Ibrahim

Ibrahim is the Arabic version of Abraham and is traditionally understood as “father of many” or “father of nations”.

In Islamic tradition, he is a prophet who defends monotheism and is described in the Quran as a close friend of God.

Isa

Isa is the Quranic name for Jesus. In Islamic tradition, he is honoured as a prophet, born miraculously to Maryam and granted the ability to perform miracles by God’s permission. The name is chosen in tribute to his faith, compassion and devotion.

Virtuous names

These names describe qualities and virtues valued in Islam, and remind children of the principles they are encouraged to follow.

Lamine

Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal's first name translates to 'the trustworthy one'. AFP Info

The 2026 World Cup introduced many viewers to the name through Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal, who is of Moroccan heritage. Lamine derives from Al Amin, Arabic for “the trustworthy one”.

It is particularly popular in francophone West Africa, while Amin and Ameen are found across the Arab world and South Asia.

Karim

Karim means “generous”, “noble” or “honourable”. Its meaning extends beyond material generosity to include hospitality, forgiveness and dignified conduct.

Iman

To have “faith” or “belief” is to have Iman.

In Islamic thought, it describes conviction held within the heart, rather than an outward declaration alone. The name is mostly given to girls in the Arab world, but is also used for boys, particularly in South-East Asia.

Huda

Huda is the result of “guidance” coming through following the principles of the faith.

The word appears frequently in the Quran in references to revelation and direction towards the right path.

Other spellings include Hoda in Egypt and Houda in North Africa.

Amal

Amal means hope in Arabic. The National Info

Amal means “hope”, “expectation” or “aspiration”. Although not exclusively religious, it reflects the importance Islam places on trusting God and remaining patient during hardship.

Names linked to nature, light and beauty

These names draw on night, flowers, light and gardens, with meanings shaped by nature, poetry and faith.

Noor

The Arabic word noor refers to “light” and carries spiritual significance. The Quran describes God as “the light of the heavens and the earth”. Light can also represent knowledge and revelation.

The name is given to both girls and boys. Nour is common in North Africa and the Levant, while Nur appears across Turkey, South Asia and South-East Asia.

Layla

Derived from the Arabic word for night, Layla evokes beauty, mystery and the cool relief that follows the desert heat.

With roots in pre-Islamic Arabia, Layla later spread across Muslim cultures. Variations include Leyla in Turkish and Laila in the Indian subcontinent.

Yasmin

Yasmin entered Arabic from Persian and refers to the jasmine flower, prized for its fragrance. Its associations with gardens, perfume and poetry have given the name a lasting connection to beauty.

Other spellings include Yasmeen and Yasmine, while Jasmine developed as its English version.

Zahra

Zahra describes something “radiant”, “luminous” or “shining”. It comes from an Arabic root connected to blossoming, which is why it is sometimes translated as “flower”.

Rayyan

In Arabic, Rayyan describes something “well-watered”, “lush” or “refreshed after drinking”.

Al Rayyan is also the gate of Paradise through which those who fast are said to enter.

Names meaning 'servant of God'

Names beginning with Abd express worship and devotion. The word means “servant” or “worshipper”, and is paired with God or one of the divine names.

Abdullah

Abdullah means “servant of God” or “worshipper of God”. The name expresses humility and devotion.

It was also the name of the Prophet Mohammed's father. A saying attributed to the Prophet describes Abdullah and Abdul Rahman as the names dearest to God.

Abdul Aziz

Abdul Aziz translates as “servant of the Almighty” or “servant of the Mighty One”.

Abdul Salam

Abdul Salam means “servant of the Source of Peace”. The divine name Al Salam conveys peace, safety and freedom from imperfection.

Abdul Rahman

Al Rahman, “the Most Merciful”, is the title of the Quran’s 55th chapter, which reflects on God’s mercy and the blessings found throughout creation. With Abd placed before it, Abdul Rahman translates as “servant of the Most Merciful”.

Abdul Karim

Abdul Karim means “servant of the Most Generous”, pairing Abd with the divine name Al Karim.

Karim can stand alone as a virtue name. In Abdul Karim, it refers to God as “the Most Generous”.