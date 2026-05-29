'Ibtikar': Arabic word for innovation begins with tomorrow

The Arabic word ibtikar smacks of something new.

Meaning innovation or the act of creating something original, that sense of newness stems from the root letters ba, kaf and ra.

From this trio come other words that urge us to look ahead, from bukra, meaning tomorrow, to mubakkir, meaning early. The latter can also be used encouragingly, or with gentle goading, to tell someone to start early or arrive before the rest.

That context gives ibtikar a broader berth in how it can be used, from the creation itself to the idea behind it. Finding an idea before others is a form of ibtikar, as is spotting a solution when the odds seem unfavourable.

Hence, it is no surprise the word is celebrated from classrooms to boardrooms. A school may hold masabaqat al ibtikar, or innovation competitions, while companies and public institutions may speak of thaqafat al ibtikar, meaning a culture of innovation.

The word is also distinct from similar Arabic terms. Ikhtira, for example, is often used for technical or scientific invention, while ibda can also mean innovation, but is more commonly associated with creative pursuits.

In this way, ibtikar sits somewhere between the sciences and creativity. It is practical, but not only technical, and can be used for everything from physical objects to abstract concepts.

But its magic lies in those root letters, urging us to look ahead, dream bigger and reach for the next great big idea.