'Ishtiaq': The Arabic word for longing goes beyond just saying 'I miss you'

The Arabic word ishtiaq means longing or yearning for someone or something that is not present.

It stems from the root letters shin, waw and qaf, which form a group of related words that are at times interchangeable, expressing a sense of missing something desired.

These include shoq (yearning), shawwaq (to create anticipation) and tashawwaq (to look forward or feel drawn to something).

In everyday speech, this often becomes ishtaqt lak, meaning “I miss you”, a phrasing widely used across dialects and understood without confusion.

In everyday Arabic, the noun ishtiaq is less common than its verb forms. In the Levant, you are more likely to hear ishtaqtillak. In the Gulf, mushtaq lak remains common in both conversation and song. In Egypt, the same sentiment becomes wahashtini, while in parts of North Africa, speakers turn to twaheshtek.

The word is also distinct from similar terms. While raghba refers to general desire, and hanin is used for missing someone in a nostalgic sense, ishtiaq is used when there is distance or separation. It describes missing a person, a place or a moment that is no longer within reach.

The word appears frequently in Arabic poetry. In one of his most cited lines, the 10th-century poet Al-Mutanabbi writes of struggling against longing, using the word shoq, only to be overcome by it: “I try to fight my longing for you, but longing always wins.”

In spiritual terms, ishtiaq and related words are often used in supplication and devotional language to express a longing for reunion with God, and alluding to the temporary nature of life.

It is perhaps no surprise that the word carries easily into Arabic music, too. In Ishtaktellak, Lebanese chanteuse Fairuz sings about distance after conflict. The lyrics discuss her sense of longing, pride and vulnerability before returning to the title refrain: “I miss you”.

Used across speech, literature and music, ishtiaq shows how the Arabic language can delve into a deeper well of emotions and define things that we feel, yet have trouble expressing in words.