Our Arabic word of the week, Fahad, meaning cheetah, carries connotations of speed, focus and quiet authority. It is a name that has travelled seamlessly from the natural world into everyday life, reflecting a long-standing cultural admiration for the animal’s distinctive qualities.

Unlike the lion, often associated with dominance and spectacle, the cheetah represents a more measured form of strength. It is defined by precision rather than power, capable of extraordinary bursts of speed while maintaining an almost effortless grace. In classical Arabic writing, such attributes were often linked to intelligence and restraint, making the cheetah an animal admired as much for its composure as for its physical ability.

A male Asiatic cheetah named Koushki snarls in an enclosure at the Pardisan Park in Tehran. AFP Info

The presence of the cheetah in Arab history is also tied to court life. During the Abbasid era, rulers and nobles kept and trained cheetahs for hunting. The practice, which spread across parts of the Islamic world, positioned the animal as a symbol of refinement. A trained cheetah was not only a hunting companion but also an expression of discipline and control, qualities that translated into the cultural meanings attached to the word Fahad.

Ecologically, the cheetah once had a broader range across the Middle East than it does today. The Asiatic cheetah, now critically endangered, survives in Iran. Its historical presence in the region speaks to a time when desert and semi-arid ecosystems supported a richer diversity of wildlife. As a predator, the cheetah plays a role in regulating populations of animals such as gazelles, contributing to the balance of fragile habitats.

Fahad has become one of the most recognisable given names across the Arab world. The name gained widespread prominence through King Fahd, whose reign in Saudi Arabia oversaw significant economic and infrastructural development. It is also carried by figures such as Sheikh Fahad Al Ahmed Al Sabah, remembered in Kuwait for his contributions to sport and national life.

Today, Fahad continues to resonate across generations, appearing in public life, popular culture and everyday naming traditions. Its enduring appeal lies in its balance of symbolism, rooted in nature yet shaped by history. It reflects a cultural ideal in which strength is most admired when it is controlled, purposeful and precise.