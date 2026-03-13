'Irtibak': The Arabic word for confusion captures a disconnection between heart and mind

Our Arabic of the week, irtibak, is often translated as confusion, hesitation or disorientation. It describes a moment when thoughts become tangled and clarity slips away.

The term stems from the Arabic root raa-baa-kaf, which conveys the idea of entanglement or disruption. Classical dictionaries define irtibak as a state in which matters become intertwined or unsettled, leaving a person briefly unable to act with composure.

The word appears in classical Arabic literature, where poets used it to express emotional turbulence. Among them was the 9th-century Abbasid poet Ibn Al Rumi, known for the psychological depth of his writing. In one poem reflecting on mortality, he describes recalling death and feeling his soul fall into a state of overwhelming confusion. The moment captures how confronting life’s fragility can unsettle even the most composed mind.

In classical poetry, irtibak is rarely referred to as a simple misunderstanding. Instead, it signalled emotional disarray, the point at which feeling disrupts reason. Poets often used it in moments of love, fear or existential reflection, when the heart and mind seem briefly out of sync. A confused person would be called murtabek, and a state of confusion is referred to as hallat irtibak.

The word continues to resonate in modern Arabic culture. One example appears in the song Irtibak A’asab by Palestinian singer Rawan Eleyan, whose title roughly translates as “nervous confusion”. The lyrics describe the emotional turmoil of a relationship where feelings overwhelm logic.

Beyond literature and music, irtibak is a familiar part of everyday speech. It can describe the awkward pause after an unexpected question, the brief panic of forgetting a name or the nervousness of speaking in front of an audience.

The word also appears in everyday expressions. Someone who seems flustered might hear the phrase “la tirtibik”, meaning “don’t get confused” or “stay focused”. It is a reminder to regain composure in moments that demand concentration. In contemporary internet slang, particularly among younger English speakers, a similar idea is captured by the phrase “lock in”.

Like many Arabic words rooted in physical imagery, irtibak evokes the idea of thoughts becoming tangled. It describes a feeling that is both familiar and universal, turning confusion itself into a word that resonates across poetry, music and daily life.