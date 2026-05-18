Arab jury members at Cannes, from Youssef Wahbi to Monia Chokri

For nearly eight decades, the Cannes Film Festival has rewarded cinematic excellence, inviting filmmakers, actors and industry professionals from around the globe to celebrate the medium. Among the distinguished guests who have graced the festival's panels, Arab filmmakers have played a notable role, contributing their unique perspectives and talents.

Arab representation began in 1946, with the inaugural festival. Youssef Wahbi, an Egyptian actor, director and producer, was the first Arab figure to serve on the festival's jury. Over the years, Wahbi was part of the golden age of Egyptian cinema during the 1940s and 1950s. One of his final roles was in Youssef Chahine’s Alexandria … Why? (1979) before he died in 1982.

Fast-forward to 1983 when Chahine himself joined the Cannes jury. The Egyptian filmmaker is known for his bold storytelling, providing a distinctly Arab perspective to the festival. Chahine’s film Bab Al Hadid (Cairo Station) made waves in 1958. The film starred Chahine alongside Hind Rostom and Farid Shawqi.

Cairo Station is directed by Youssef Chahine, and stars Farid Shawqi and Hind Rostom. Photo: YouTube Info

In 1991, Ferid Boughedir, a Tunisian director, joined the Cannes jury, expanding the Arab footprint at the festival. Boughedir directed Halfaouine: Child of the Terraces a year earlier and earned praise for his brave approach to taboo subjects.

In 2001, Tunisian filmmaker Moufida Tlatli became the first Arab woman to serve on the official selection jury. Tlatli's inclusion underscored the growing recognition of female Arab filmmakers and their contributions to the cinematic landscape. As well as directing films such as The Season of Men and Nadia et Sarra, Tlatli also served as editor on multiple films including The Silences of the Palace and Sejnane.

Palestinian director Elia Suleiman, who is renowned for his surreal and satirical storytelling, joined the Cannes jury in 2006. Suleiman's films explored themes of identity, displacement and the absurdity of everyday life, offering commentary on the human condition. His Divine Intervention became the first Palestinian film to be nominated for the Palme d’Or in 2002.

Palestinian director Elia Suleiman at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. AFP Info

Another historic moment came in 2007 with the inclusion of Abderrahmane Sissako, a Mauritanian filmmaker, in the Cannes jury. Sissako's films could be described as poetic realism, providing social commentary and shining a light on the struggles and triumphs of marginalised communities. In 2014, Sissako’s Timbuktu was in the running for a Palme d’Or.

In 2008, Algerian director Rachid Bouchareb joined the jury. Bouchareb's films explore themes of colonialism, immigration and identity. Days of Glory was nominated for a Palme d’Or in 2006 and he returned to compete in 2010 with Outside the Law, which was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards.

Palestinian actress and director Hiam Abbass served on the Cannes jury in 2012. Known for her compelling performances in films such as Paradise Now and The Visitor, Abbass brought a wealth of experience and insight to the jury panel. She has appeared in many popular US television shows in recent years including the comedy Ramy and the HBO hit Succession.

Saudi director and member of the Un Certain Regard jury Haifaa al-Mansour at Cannes in 2015. AFP Info

Saudi filmmaker Haifaa Al Mansour became the first director from the Gulf to be a jury member at Cannes in 2015, being chosen for the Un Certain Regard category. Al Mansour’s film Wadjda received global praise for highlighting segments of Saudi society that aren’t normally shown in mainstream media.

In 2019, Nadine Labaki added her voice to the Cannes jury. Labaki served as jury president for the Un Certain Regard category. Having directed films such as Caramel and Where Do We Go Now?, the Lebanese filmmaker became a globally recognised talent with her film Capernaum in 2018.

In 2021, an array of Arab cinematic talents joined the juries, including Kaouther Ben Hania from Tunisia, Mounia Meddour from Algeria, and Tahar Rahim, a French actor of Algerian descent. Rahim was on the jury for the main competition, Meddour served in the Un Certain Regard category and Ben Hania served on the Cinefondation and short films juries.

Lebanese director and member of the Cannes jury Nadine Labaki at the festival in 2024. AFP Info

In 2022, Egyptian filmmaker Yousry Nasrallah, whose film After the Battle was nominated for the Palme d’Or in 2012, joined the jury for the short films category, while Ben Hania returned to sit on the jury for Critics' Week.

In 2023, Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Touzani sat on the main competition jury a year after her film The Blue Caftan was nominated in the Un Certain Regard category. The film follows the journey of a young woman who discovers a mysterious blue caftan that unlocks hidden family secrets.

Arab participation in Cannes juries continued in 2024 with two filmmakers being chosen for the prestigious honour. Labaki returned to serve on the main competition jury, while the Un Certain Regard jury counted Moroccan filmmaker Asmae El Moudir as a member.

In 2025, French-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani joined South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia, American actor Jeremy Strong and French actress Juliette Binoche, who served as jury president, on the main competition panel.

Slimani had written many award-winning novels, including Dans le Jardin de l’Ogre, Chanson Douce and Le Pays des Autres. She also served as French President Emmanuel Macron's representative to the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie.

French-Algerian actress Leila Bekhti at the 2026 Kering Women in Motion Awards on the sidelines of Cannes Film Festival. AFP Info

This year, French-Algerian actress Leila Bekhti is serving as jury president of the Un Certain Regard section. Bekhti rose to prominence through performances in films such as All That Glitters and The Source, while international audiences may also recognise her from Paris, je t’aime and Netflix production The Eddy. Over the years, Bekhti has become one of the most recognisable French actors of North African descent working in European cinema.

Lebanese composer and producer Khaled Mouzanar is part of the Un Certain Regard jury. Mouzanar is known for scoring and producing some of Lebanon’s most acclaimed films, many of them directed by his wife, Nadine Labaki. His credits include Caramel, Capernaum and Where Do We Go Now?, blending orchestral compositions with Arabic musical traditions. Beyond film scoring, Mouzanar has also released several music projects as a composer and performer.

French actor Salim Kechiouche is serving on the Cinefondation and Short Films Competition jury. Born to Algerian parents, Kechiouche built his career through French independent cinema and television. His performances are often noted for their emotional intensity and exploration of identity, masculinity and marginalisation.

Labaki and Khaled Mouzanar at the 2026 Kering Women in Motion Awards. AFP Info

Canadian actress and filmmaker Monia Chokri is serving as jury president of the Camera d'Or, the award dedicated to the festival’s best first feature. Chokri, who is of Tunisian descent, gained attention through collaborations with Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan before establishing herself as a director. Her 2023 film The Nature of Love won the Cesar Award for Best Foreign Film and earned praise for its sharp romantic comedy and social commentary.

French-Palestinian filmmaker and actress Lina Soualem is serving on the L'Oeil d'Or documentary prize jury. Soualem has become known for deeply personal documentaries exploring memory, exile and family history across the Arab world. Her films Their Algeria and Bye Bye Tiberias examine intergenerational identity and displacement, with the latter focusing on her mother, actress Hiam Abbass, and the experiences of Palestinian women across generations.