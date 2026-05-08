New Adam Scott horror film, Hokum, looked to Abu Dhabi's Remah Desert for key scenes

Acclaimed new horror movie Hokum, starring Adam Scott, filmed its opening and closing scenes in Abu Dhabi’s Al Ain desert, as the emirate continues to attract global productions.

The Image Nation Abu Dhabi co-production shot in Remah Desert over two days in April 2025, with support from Abu Dhabi Film Commission and Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi.

Scott, known for Severance, Parks and Recreation and Big Little Lies, stars in the film alongside Peter Coonan, David Wilmot, Florence Ordesh, Michael Patric, Will O’Connell, Brendan Conroy, Ezra Carlisle and Austin Amelio. Amelio travelled from Texas to Abu Dhabi to shoot his scenes in Al Ain.

Hokum follows an American novelist who retreats to a remote coastal hotel and becomes caught in a mystery surrounding a sealed room and a dark force. The film is directed by Damian McCarthy, known for Oddity and Caveat, and co-produced by Spooky Pictures and Cweature Features in addition to Image Nation.

The production also placed four Emirati interns on set through Creative Lab, the authority’s youth talent development arm, enabling them to experience the workings of an international film set across the camera, production, art and wardrobe departments. One intern later travelled to Cork in Ireland, to continue working on Hokum's wardrobe team.

“Working in the camera department gave me hands-on experience preparing equipment, organising lenses and supporting the team on set,” Abdulaziz Al Blooki tells The National. “It was a fast-paced industry environment that pushed me to stay focused and work efficiently under pressure.

Abu Dhabi's Remah Desert features in acclaimed horror film Hokum. Photo: Abu Dhabi Film Commission Info

“It shaped my career direction, helping me discover a strong interest in camerawork. One of the most valuable lessons came during filming in a light sandstorm and high heat, where I learnt the importance of preparation, protecting equipment and strong teamwork. I’m eager to keep developing my skills, take on bigger projects and build solid experience in the industry.”

In the production department, the work centred on daily logistics, says intern Hamda Al Nuaimi.

“We had to ensure everything was fully prepared before filming began,” says Al Nuaimi. “During filming, we made sure that everyone was functioning in their assigned positions and that the location, with all set details, was in place.

“The experience of interning was very enjoyable as it helped me realise that filmmaking and producing require a unique set of skills that not everyone has. I also learnt valuable time management and flexibility to roll with the fluid nature of filming schedules and location shooting,” Nuami adds.

The Al Ain shoot continues Image Nation’s use of locations across the Emirates for film and television projects. “The UAE’s landscapes have been central to some of our biggest productions, including Hoba (The Vile), Al Kameen and now Hokum,” Ben Ross, chief executive of Image Nation, says. “The location brought a scale and authenticity to the film that a soundstage couldn’t replicate.

“This is what Abu Dhabi’s collaborative production ecosystem makes possible: solid infrastructure and a track record that international filmmakers trust. For us as a studio rooted in Abu Dhabi, that’s an important part of what we do.”

Abu Dhabi Film Commission helped facilitated access to locations, government support and the emirate’s 35 per cent rebate programme.

Hokum stars Severance actor Adam Scott as Ohm Bauman. Photo: Neon Info

“We offer an attractive rebate programme for regional and international projects, while also supporting the production every step of the way, ensuring a smooth and efficient process,” says Sameer Al Jaberi, head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission.

“This project highlights the strength of our collaboration with Image Nation Abu Dhabi, whose continued efforts play a vital role in attracting high-quality, globally recognised productions.”

Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, supported with the script and permitting processes. Its talent programmes are designed to move young creatives from training into professional environments, with Creative Lab providing routes into active productions.

“The placement of four UAE interns on Hokum represents a meaningful opportunity to nurture emerging local talent by giving them direct exposure to an international production environment,” says Aysha Al Jneibi, director of talent management at Creative Media Authority.

“Initiatives such as these, which are run primarily through Creative Lab, are essential in equipping the next generation of filmmakers with practical skills and industry experience, and we are proud to see these talented individuals contribute to a project of this scale.”

Hokum had its premiere at the South by Southwest Film and TV Festival in the US and is now showing in cinemas across the region.