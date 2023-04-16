Six movies by Arab filmmakers having premieres at Cannes festival

Cannes Film Festival has revealed its selection of films for this year’s iteration of the festival.

In addition to titles by Wes Anderson and Hirokazu Kore-eda, it will also showcase a handful of titles by Arab filmmakers, such as Oscar-nominated Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania and Brazilian-Algerian director Karim Ainouz.

From comedies and historical dramas to riveting tales about motherhood, here's what's screening.

Four Daughters

فخورة وسعيدة باختيار الفيلم التونسي الذي أشارك فيه #بنات_ألفة بالمسابقة الرسمية لمهرجان كان، أهم مسابقة في العالم! الفيلم اخراج كوثر بن هنية وانتاج حبيب عطية ونديم شيخ روحه. يوم جميل ومهم في تاريخ السينما العربية!♥️ pic.twitter.com/aRdhWobxcY — Hend Sabry - هند صبري (@HendSabry) April 13, 2023

After landing an Oscar nomination for her 2020 film The Man Who Sold His Skin, many have been anticipating what Ben Hania will release next. Four Daughters tells the story of a mother, played by Hend Sabry, who discovers that two of her daughters have been radicalised and joined ISIS. The film is in the official competition for the coveted Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize.

Firebrand

Karim Aïnouz’s ‘FIREBRAND’ starring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law is officially premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.



A psychological horror set in the Tudor court with a focus on Katherine Parr, the sixth wife of Henry VIII. pic.twitter.com/pW58XvnkoX — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 13, 2023

A horror historical drama by Ainouz, Firebrand tells the story of Catherine Parr, the sixth and last wife of King Henry VIII. The 16th-century English ruler famously ordered the execution of two of his wives, Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard.

The film stars Alicia Vikander as Parr and Jude Law as King Henry. It is also in the official competition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Goodbye Julia

Our film Goodbye Julia, directed by Mohamed Kordofani, has been Officially selected at the Cannes Film Festival in the “Un Certain Regard” section, As the first Sudanese film in this official competition.

produced by Station Films, producers: Amjad Abu Alala and Mohammed Alomda pic.twitter.com/gYWGibUwt4 — Mohammed Alomd’a (@Moh_alomda) April 13, 2023

A film by Arab Sudanese director Mohamed Kordofani, Goodbye Julia will be the first Sudanese film to feature at Cannes.

The film tells the story of a northern Sudanese singer, Mona, who is overcome with guilt after covering up a murder of a southern Sudanese man. Aiming to clear her conscience, she invites the man’s widow, Julia, and her son, Daniel, into her home.

Goodbye Julia is competing in the Un Certain Regard section.

The Nature of Love

Directed by Monia Chokri, a Canadian filmmaker with Tunisian Berber roots, The Nature of Love tells the story of a university professor in an unexciting marriage who becomes attracted to a construction contractor she and her husband have hired to renovate their home.

The film is competing in Un Certain Regard.

Kadib Abyad

LES FILLES D’OLFA by Kaouther BEN HANIA (FOUR DAUGHTERS)



GOODBYE JULIA by Mohamed KORDOFANI



KADIB ABYAD by Asmae EL MOUDIR⁰(THE MOTHER OF ALL LIES)



LES MEUTES by Kamal LAZRAQ



Arab films in @Festival_Cannes this year ❤️ — سامية عايش | Samya Ayish (@sayish) April 13, 2023

Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies) is directed by Moroccan filmmaker Asmae El Moudir. The documentary explores the deadly bread riots in El Moudir’s neighbourhood in Casablanca in 1981. The film is competing in Un Certain Regard.

Les Meutes

Kamal Lazraq’s debut feature is competing in the Un Certain Regard category. The Moroccan director is known for his shorts The Man with a Dog and Drari.