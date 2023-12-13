Succession actor Brian Cox reads Refaat Alareer's poem If I Must Die

Succession actor Brian Cox has performed a reading of Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer's If I Must Die.

Alareer died in an Israeli strike on Gaza on December 7.

In a one-minute-long video, the Scottish actor reads out the moving poem, which Alareer first shared in 2011. On November 1, Alareer re-posted the piece, and it has become a widely-shared passage on social media. The poem has been misreported as Alareer's final work.

Cox read the piece for the Palestine Festival of Literature in London.

"Brian Cox is unable to join us on stage, so here he is, reading If I Must Die, by beloved Palestinian poet, teacher and martyr Refaat Alareer," Palestine Festival of Literature wrote on social media on Wednesday.

In the video, Cox reads the poem, making direct eye-contact with the camera. He is sat in a formal living room.

On Wednesday night, the Palestine Festival of Literature is hosting a discussion in London entitled How Empires End.

According to organisers, it will feature conversations among "crucial voices about the ongoing war on Gaza and what we can do to stop it". Speakers include British poet Raymond Antrobus, who will talk about disability in war; actor Paapa Essiedu, who will read a poem; and prominent Palestinian journalists Yara Eid and Mohammed El-Kurd. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Alareer was a poet, writer and professor of English literature at the Islamic University of Gaza. In 2014, he edited Gaza Writes Back, a collection of short stories by 15 young writers.

"Their words take us into the homes and hearts of mums, dads, students, children, and elders striving to live lives of dignity, compassion and meaning in one of the world’s most embattled communities," the blurb of Gaza Writes Back reads. "Readers will be moved by the struggles big and small that emerge from the well-crafted writing by these young people, and by the hope and courage that radiate from the authors’ biographies."

If I Must Die, by Refaat Alareer

If I must die,

you must live

to tell my story

to sell my things

to buy a piece of cloth

and some strings,

(make it white with a long tail)

so that a child, somewhere in Gaza

while looking heaven in the eye

awaiting his dad who left in a blaze–

and bid no one farewell

not even to his flesh

not even to himself–

sees the kite, my kite you made, flying up

above

and thinks for a moment an angel is there

bringing back love

If I must die

let it bring hope

let it be a tale

