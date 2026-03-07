The 8 best video game releases of 2026

The video game calendar rarely follows a neat schedule. Release dates shift, ambitious projects slip further into the year and surprise favourites appear with little warning. Yet even in the first quarter of the year, a number of titles have already emerged as critical standouts.

The early months of 2026 have produced an especially varied selection. Long-running franchises have returned with bold new entries, while smaller studios have delivered inventive experiences that explore storytelling, humour and experimentation in ways only games can.

Here, we highlight eight of the best gaming releases of 2026 so far.

1. Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem continues Capcom’s long-running survival horror series. Photo: Capcom Info

Metacritic score: 89

Key review: “The next evolution of the Resident Evil series has officially arrived and it delivers on nearly every front.” – Gamer Social Club

Capcom’s latest entry in its influential horror franchise builds on the momentum created by Resident Evil 7 and Village. Resident Evil Requiem blends investigative horror with more action-focused sequences, creating a rhythm that moves between slow-burning tension and explosive encounters.

The game places a renewed emphasis on atmosphere. Darkened corridors, abandoned facilities and unsettling environmental detail create a constant sense of unease. Using Capcom’s RE Engine, the game delivers richly detailed environments and highly expressive character performances. It reinforces the series’ reputation for balancing cinematic storytelling with classic survival horror mechanics.

2. Pokemon Pokopia

Pokemon Pokopia offers a gentler take on the long-running monster series. Photo: Nintendo Info

Metacritic score: 88

Key review: “There’s no combat and no urgency, just a therapeutic hypnosis carried by the gentle brushstrokes of the adorable creatures that have captivated multiple generations.” – IGN Portugal

Rather than focusing on traditional battles, Pokemon Pokopia shifts the series into a slower, more reflective direction. Players explore a peaceful world populated entirely by Pokemon as they gather resources, build homes and gradually restore a forgotten settlement.

The game embraces a relaxed pace, encouraging creativity and exploration rather than competition. Familiar creatures appear not as opponents but as collaborators, helping shape the environment and community. The result is a spin-off that expands the Pokemon universe while demonstrating how adaptable its world and characters can be.

3. Mewgenics

Mewgenics is a strategy-driven roguelike centred on generations of unusual cats. Photo: Edmund McMillen Info

Metacritic score: 88

Key review: “With its charming, cartoonish style, Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel's title offers one of the most profound, complex and ambitious RPG/Roguelike games of this year that has just begun.” – Malditos Nerds

Created by Edmund McMillen, best known for The Binding of Isaac, Mewgenics blends tactical combat with simulation systems that revolve around breeding and evolving cats with unpredictable traits. Each generation inherits abilities and quirks that shape the next set of missions.

Beneath its absurd humour lies a complex strategy framework. Players experiment with mutations, equipment and inherited skills to build increasingly unusual lineages. The result is a game that rewards experimentation while constantly surprising players with bizarre outcomes.

4. Esoteric Ebb

Esoteric Ebb is a role-playing adventure inspired by tabletop games. Photo: Raw Fury Info

Metacritic score: 88

Key review: “Where Esoteric Ebb feels new and fresh is in its approach to the fantasy genre.” – Loot Level Chill

This narrative-driven role-playing game places players in the role of an unlikely investigator navigating a strange and often humorous fantasy world. Accompanied by a goblin partner, players uncover conspiracies and navigate conversations that can spiral into unexpected outcomes.

Many encounters are shaped by dice rolls and player choices, echoing the unpredictability of traditional tabletop campaigns. Its emphasis on dialogue and character interaction creates a playful tone while still delivering decisions that affect the unfolding story.

5. Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “Woolhaven is everything you would want in a DLC. It only adds to what makes Cult of the Lamb special, with the visuals and characters all being as charming as ever.” – Gamer Social Club

Following the success of Cult of the Lamb, this expansion broadens the original game’s unusual mix of dungeon exploration and community management. Players continue guiding their cult leader while balancing the needs of followers with the dangers of ritual and sacrifice.

Woolhaven introduces new buildings, followers and narrative paths that deepen the management aspect of the game. Its distinctive visual style remains intact, pairing cute character designs with dark humour and increasingly elaborate rituals.

6. Perfect Tides: Station to Station

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “Station to Station is often hilarious, often mortifying, and perpetually honest.” – Buried Treasure

This sequel continues the story of Mara, introduced in the original Perfect Tides. Set during the early years of the internet, the game explores friendships, identity and artistic ambition as Mara navigates the uncertain path into adulthood.

The experience is deliberately intimate. Hand-drawn environments and carefully written dialogue emphasise emotional nuance rather than spectacle. Player choices shape Mara’s relationships and influence the direction of her story, making each play-through feel personal and reflective.

7. Nioh 3

Nioh 3 continues Team Ninja’s demanding action role-playing series. Photo: Koei Tecmo Info

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “Nioh 3 has one of the best combat systems and endless mechanics and customisation options that can overwhelm even the most avid fan.” – Malditos Nerds

Team Ninja’s samurai fantasy series returns with a larger world and expanded combat systems. Nioh 3 retains the precision-focused swordplay that defined earlier entries while introducing new abilities and more flexible character builds.

Encounters remain intense and unforgiving. Players must carefully study enemy patterns and master timing to survive battles against powerful yokai. The game’s expanded environments encourage exploration while maintaining the tight, tactical combat that fans of the series expect.

8. Cairn

Cairn turns mountaineering into a tense survival experience. Photo: The Game Bakers Info

Metacritic score: 85

Key review: “Cairn is a game that came out of nowhere and immediately grabbed my attention with its gripping story, engaging climbing and numerous threats or challenges found along the way.” – Softpedia

Few games attempt to simulate the experience of climbing a mountain. Cairn approaches the idea with careful attention to physical movement and environmental risk. Players guide a climber up a vast peak, planning routes while managing stamina and resources.

Every handhold matters. Weather, fatigue and the terrain itself shape the journey upwards. The game’s quiet atmosphere and deliberate pace create a sense of isolation and focus, transforming the act of climbing into a thoughtful test of endurance and planning.