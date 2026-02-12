Inside Animenia 2026, Abu Dhabi's largest anime festival yet

From the moment visitors step into Manarat Al Saadiyat, the atmosphere shifts. Neon accents, stylised storefronts and a steady stream of cosplayers signal that Animenia Abu Dhabi has returned with larger ambitions and sharper focus.

Running until Sunday, the five-day festival once again transforms the waterfront venue into a version of “Neo-Tokyo”, drawing on the streetscapes, sounds and visual language of Japanese animation. Last year’s debut drew close to 32,000 visitors, confirming the strength of anime fandom in the UAE. The second event builds on that momentum with expanded installations, direct studio collaborations and a broader cultural programme.

At the centre of the experience are four major franchises, each housed within its own immersive gallery. The structure is deliberate. Every IP space begins with an introductory room featuring a dedicated video presentation.

For newcomers, it provides a concise overview of the anime’s world, characters and mythology. For long-time fans, it heightens anticipation before they step into the recreated environments that follow.

Across all four zones, the installations combine detailed set recreations with interactive elements and carnival-style skill games inspired by the respective series. Each franchise also has its own dedicated merchandise shop, offering official goods, including items produced exclusively for Animenia Abu Dhabi.

Bleach

Four anime franchises have dedicated displays at Animenia Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

First broadcast in 2004, Bleach originally ran for 366 episodes until 2012, adapting Tite Kubo’s best-selling manga. A revival series, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, began airing in 2022, renewing interest in a franchise that helped define 2000s anime culture.

At Animenia, the Bleach section opens with a video tracing Ichigo Kurosaki’s transformation into a Soul Reaper. Visitors then move through staged battle scenes inspired by the Soul Society and Hueco Mundo arcs. Interactive screens allow fans to engage with key characters and moments, while themed skill games draw on the show’s combat elements, translating swordplay and spiritual energy into playful, carnival-style challenges.

Dan Da Dan

Dan Da Dan is a new anime which has become very popular among dedicated fans. Victor Besa / The National

Based on Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga, which debuted in 2021, Dan Da Dan became one of the most talked-about new titles of the decade before its anime adaptation premiered in 2024. Its blend of supernatural chaos, alien encounters and teenage humour gives it a distinctive tone within contemporary anime.

The installation begins with a high-energy introductory video capturing that offbeat spirit. The gallery leans into bold lighting and sci-fi motifs, with interactive displays referencing the show’s paranormal battles. Carnival-style games in this zone draw on its eccentric characters and unpredictable action, creating playful nods to the series’ supernatural themes.

Spy × Family

Each of the four sections has carnival-style games. Victor Besa / The National

Adapted from Tatsuya Endo’s manga, first serialised in 2019, Spy × Family premiered in 2022 and quickly became a global hit. With more than 35 episodes across its first two seasons and a feature film released in 2023, it has reached audiences well beyond traditional anime circles.

The introductory video outlines the intersecting secrets within the Forger family. Visitors then step into recreated domestic interiors and mission-inspired settings. Interactive elements allow fans to pose within familiar backdrops, while themed games reference the series’ spy missions and comedic twists.

Gintama

Adapted from Hideaki Sorachi’s manga, Gintama first aired in 2006 and, across several sequel seasons, surpassed 350 episodes before concluding with a final film in 2021. Its blend of parody, satire and unexpectedly serious arcs has secured it a loyal international following.

The Animenia gallery opens with a video installation that follows blends Edo-period design with absurdist humour, mirroring the anime’s unpredictable shifts. Interactive displays and carnival-style games reflect its comedic spirit, offering playful references to recurring jokes and characters.

Gaming and retail

Ronald Hajjar holds two of the 21-set Pokemon cars, valued at Dh1 million. Victor Besa / The National

Beyond the franchise zones, Animenia extends into gaming, retail and hands-on experiences. A major section sponsored by AD Gaming features retro arcade machines and racing simulators. Visitors can test their reflexes on classic cabinets or queue for immersive driving rigs, while workshops in the same area introduce participants to craft techniques and creative skills.

Japanese brands have been brought in exclusively for the event, alongside vendors selling imported figures, art books and limited-edition items that are otherwise difficult to source locally. The marketplace reflects the breadth of Japanese pop culture, from mainstream franchises to niche collector interests.

Among exhibitors is Ronald Hajjar, a collector and vendor specialising in rare Pokemon cards. His display includes a 21-card Pikachu Poncho master set from Pokemon’s 20th anniversary in 2016, graded PSA 10 and valued at about Dh1 million. Low-population promotional cards and the sought-after Van Gogh Pikachu card further underline the collector appeal woven into the festival.

Cosplay and celebrities

Cosplayers will take part in a competition with the biggest prize pool in the Middle East. Victor Besa / The National

Animenia 2026 stages one of the largest cosplay competitions in the Middle East, with a Dh400,000 prize pool. Judges assess participants on craftsmanship, performance and character accuracy, while full-scale set recreations across Manarat Al Saadiyat provide immersive backdrops.

The guest line-up includes voice actors Yuki Kaji and Noriko Hidaka, along with Fairouz Ai, Daisuke Hirakawa, Mariya Ise, Kazuki Yao and Kensho Ono. Animation director and designer Shoji Kawamori will also attend.

Day passes start from Dh95 on weekdays and Dh145 at the weekend, with five-day passes from Dh495. Over five days, Animenia blends immersive storytelling, interactive play, retail culture and live performance, turning Manarat Al Saadiyat into a celebration of contemporary anime in Abu Dhabi.